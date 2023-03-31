JAS Welcomes New Global CIO to Drive Innovation





ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JAS Worldwide appoints Vishal Bedi, a veteran technology and business process leader with over 25 years of experience, as Chief Information Officer, effective March 20, 2023 announced that it was Bedi will report to JAS Global President and CEO Marco Rebuffi.

Bedi’s impressive background includes a variety of technology leadership roles. Prior to joining JAS, he served as CIO and Head of BPO at DHL Global Forwarding Americas, where he led critical transformational digital initiatives focused on improving operational efficiency, automation and customer experience. During her time at Ernst & Young Management Consulting, Bedi drove the implementation of large-scale systems for several major organizations, improving their performance, driving growth and establishing market leadership.

“We are delighted to welcome Vishal Bedi to the JAS team,” said Rebuffi. We will strengthen our logistics services.”

JAS has a long history of setting new standards of excellence in the industry. Seven years ago, the company developed a company-wide management system to help customers around the world operate their supply chain more efficiently. Now, in a post-pandemic world, JAS is rethinking how to better equip its customers, employees and partners with human-centric information technology. This new appointment is another way JAS is working to stay ahead of the curve and solidify its position as an industry leader.

About JAS Worldwide

JAS was founded in 1978 in Milan, Italy, with global headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Over the past 40 years, JAS has grown from a local roots to a global force in logistics covering all modes of transport, including contract logistics and other sophisticated digitally driven supply chain solutions. Today, JAS has more than 7,000 employees in over 100 countries and continues to expand with a core culture of “people make the difference” and a strong commitment to a sustainable future.

story continues

Sision

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jas-welcomes-new-global-cio-to-drive-technology-innovation-301786095.html

Source JAS Worldwide

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/jas-welcomes-global-cio-drive-154500477.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related