OPINION | U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND GETS TECHNOLOGY DESTROYERS

If you’re wondering how the secretive U.S. military will fight smart and aggressive adversaries in the future, take the example of the recently appointed 30-year-old U.S. Central Command Chief Technology Officer, Schuyler M. Moore. please think about it.

Moore candidly said that in her new job managing innovation at Centcom, 70% of the challenge is overcoming bureaucratic processes, old ways of thinking and legacy systems. she is absolutely right. These obstacles have frustrated defense modernists for decades. Now Centcom seems to empower people to start repairs.

Moores rsum is a reminder of what makes America so special. She is an Asian American from California, studied at Harvard University, and was a Platform Her Diver Champion. However, after her injury, she took leave and taught school in Afghanistan. After graduating from Harvard, she earned a master’s degree in strategic studies from Georgetown, worked for a flashy defense consulting group, advised the Defense Innovation Board, and worked with Congressman Seth Moulton, an Iraq veteran and advocate of defense reform ( Worked under the Democratic State of Massachusetts.

Moore then did something even more interesting. She joined the U.S. Naval Reserve as an intelligence officer. She was sent to Bahrain last year as part of a new unit of the Centcom Navy called Task Force 59, which was conducting experiments in unmanned systems and artificial intelligence. After she served there for eight months, Centcom’s commanding officer, General Michael Erik Kurilla, named her Chief Technology Officer.

This process of merging high-tech brains with the military (and the rest of the US government) is one of the most important challenges facing the country. Imagine the impact if Moore’s story were widely replayed and a generation of smart, creative men and women from diverse backgrounds decided it would be cool to tackle complex national security and social issues. .

Kurilla was the first Regional Combatant Commander to appoint a CTO. He wanted Centcom to be a laboratory for innovation after decades of frustration overseeing the Americas’ endless wars in the Middle East. Necessity was the mother of invention at Centcom. As the United States dwindled its footprint in the Middle East, Kurilla needed technology to replace some of the tens of thousands of troops and billions of dollars of weapons that were part of America’s tortured policing. region.

The Pentagon needs speed and agility as it moves to adopt new technologies. As Senator John McCain (R-Arizona) once called it, our existing military-industrial complex excels at producing carriers, fighters and submarines built by giant defense contractors. increase. Small tech companies have great defenses, but they often fail to cross what is known as the valley of death between innovation and production.

The challenge for Moore and other modernizers is navigating that transition. She gave me some practical examples. Task Force 59 had acquired an unmanned surface ship capable of sailing at sea at her 80 knots. Unfortunately, it was using a fuel type not available in Centcom’s operational area. The task force put pressure on shipmakers to switch to a different fuel system in 90 days.

Armed forces often need to leverage off-the-shelf technology from commercial companies. According to Moore, that’s what’s happening with the Smart Ocean sensor network developed by Spanish company Marine Instruments for tuna fishing. These long-lived buoys can detect fish (or ships and submarines, in another programming) and use AI to analyze the data and feed it back to the control center. Importantly, Moore says, Commander gave us the freedom to think outside the box.

The harsh environment of the Middle East makes for an ideal test lab. Incredibly hot, sandy, salty and windy will push the new system to its limits, she told reporters in her December. Centcom said the command would use advanced analytics, targeting and operating systems to conduct exercises, find flaws, and use improved software and hardware to conduct another exercise in 90 days. We operate what she calls the Capability Sprint Model.

This modernization process has been done for other commands as well. I visited Fort Bragg, North Carolina in his February. There, Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue oversaw an exercise called Scarlet Dragon, testing his AI and data-driven technology for the 18th Airborne Division, which includes the Army’s most elite units. Some of these technologies have been shared with the Ukrainian military to combat Russia and could help deter China from attacking Taiwan.

It won’t take 5 or 10 years to wait for the perfect solution. We have to work things out now, Moore tells me. It’s the spirit that has driven America’s tech entrepreneurs, from Steve Jobs to Elon Musk. It’s also good to see the innovators disrupting the military.

