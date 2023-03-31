French advertising agency Publicis’ digital division expands into Latin America





MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – One of the world’s largest advertising companies, Publicis (PubP.PA), is expanding its presence in Latin America with the acquisition of Argentina-based Practia by its digital arm, Publicis Sapient. To expand, the French company said. on thursday.

Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient, told Reuters, “The move to Latin America has been driven by the fact that digital transformation is growing rapidly in Latin America. .

“But secondly, we always knew we needed to create a function in Latin America as a talent market to support our US clients,” he added.

Publicis did not disclose how much it paid tech companies across nine countries in the fields of data, engineering and artificial intelligence.

The digital division plans to “significantly” expand from countries where Practia already operates, but has no plans to enter other new countries at this time, Vaz said.

From these countries, Publicis Sapient plans to serve clients in both Latin America and North America, Vaz added. In North America, the company will target “established customers,” who tend to be Fortune 50 or Fortune 100 companies, he said.

Many U.S. companies have moved manufacturing operations to Latin America and the Caribbean in recent years in an effort to “near-shore” to neighboring countries rather than Asia.

The move will “help the (Latin American) market leapfrog some of the challenges that have existed in some developed markets,” Baz said, adding opportunities for international companies betting on Latin American talent. He added that it also produces

The Latin American market, which includes e-commerce, digital marketing, cloud-based solutions, automation and artificial intelligence, is expected to be worth more than $207 billion by 2032, according to research cited by the company.

Publicis has focused on growing its digital footprint. We are navigating a global shift in advertising trends as Google (GOOGL.O) is phasing out the use of third-party cookies.

Reported by Kylie Madley. Additional reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Sarah Morland.

Kylie Madley

thomson Reuters

Kylie Madley is a headline news reporter covering business, politics and breaking news across Latin America. Based in Reuters’ offices in Mexico City, she previously spent her time as a freelance journalist and translator working on award-winning podcasts, books about Mexican drug lords, and the fight for clean water to the city’s surveillance system. I was working on articles all the way up to millions of dollars. Kylie is from Dallas, Texas.

