Innovation and Technology Cluster or Premier League? – The Economic Impact of the University of Cambridge





Very important to be analyzed and taken into account when discussing the learning outcomes and different contributions of different universities, when talking about the importance and quality of higher education, the economic contribution of universities to the overall economy of one’s country There is one aspect. .

Such a study of the economic impact of the University of Cambridge was conducted by London Economics, one of Europe’s leading economics and policy consultancies.

Our traditions and initiatives in improving and enhancing quality in higher education institutions underscore the social and cultural impact that Cambridge graduates and scholars have across the UK economic ecosystem. This impact is reflected through several different but interrelated segments, including research and entrepreneurial activity, and the resulting value and skill gains in quality education systems, as well as through the impact on communities of additional value of the domestic and global environment. This report presents a comprehensive attempt to estimate the economic value that the University of Cambridge will bring to the UK economy.

The University of Cambridge has a significant impact on the UK economy, according to the report.

The total net economic impact of the University of Cambridge on the UK economy is around $30 billion annually. Universities’ contribution to the UK economy is almost four times that of the Premier League. The university supports her over 86,000 jobs across the UK. More than 78% of the economic impact is generated by companies that originate from or are closely associated with universities, as well as research and commercial activities conducted at universities. The University of Cambridge is the UK’s most successful cluster and local ecosystem. Over 178 spin-outs and 213 start-ups are associated with the university, representing the greatest influence of all UK universities. This success is the result of long-term strategic decisions that have positioned the University of Cambridge as one of the most successful innovation and technology clusters in the world.

Of course, this impact did not come overnight. Since 1209, the University of Cambridge has fostered a culture of excellence, underpinned by the depth and breadth of research, research and innovation that has driven the discovery of new knowledge and skills. A key aspect here is the ability to transform knowledge and ideas into companies and organizations that change lives and create powerful ecosystems.

Several categories are included in our analysis of the overall economic impact of the University of Cambridge on the UK economy.

Research and knowledge exchange impact (23,119m) Teaching and learning impact (693m) Education export impact (716m) University and university spending impact (4,686m) Tourism impact (587m)

It is therefore clear that the largest impact, as expected, comes from university research and knowledge exchange activities (23.1 billion).

But let’s see how well research defines these categories. guess.

The report therefore estimates that the total economic impact related to university research activities in 2020-2021 will be around 5,000 million. This part includes not only the direct effects of research captured by research revenues earned by universities, net of public funding, but also productivity spillovers from university research activities.

Of these, 339 million will be spent directly on research and 4.661 billion will be spent on research-related productivity spillovers. In other words, Cambridge University’s research activities generated an estimated total economic impact of 12.65 million across the UK for every $1 million of publicly funded research income. This is by no means a bad ROI.

Furthermore, of the 23,119 million estimated economic impacts in the research and knowledge exchange category, almost a quarter belong to research. Knowledge exchange is arguably one of the most influential university activities.

result

This report includes research on the economic impact of knowledge exchange activities. This includes the influence of spin-out companies and start-ups associated with the University of Cambridge, as well as wider knowledge exchange activities at the University.

These activities include contract research provided by the University, consulting services provided by the University, business and community courses provided by the University, facilities, equipment rental and related activities, and licensing of University IP to other organizations. donation is included.

This category is also very broad, but given that Tech.eu covers the European tech ecosystem, perhaps we are most interested in the first element, namely the one related to the University of Cambridge. the economic impact of spin-out companies and start-ups. Let’s see what we can find there.

Innovation landscape at Cambridge University

The nature of all sciences, and higher education institutions in general, is to encourage learning, disseminate and share knowledge, stimulate innovative initiatives, apply knowledge gained, and so on. development of the country.

The University’s traditions and initiatives, as well as its quality service and education, contributed to the development of Britain’s first science park in 1970, the creation of a differentiated intellectual property policy in 2005 and the establishment of the University of Cambridge. Establishment of Enterprise Seed Fund and Cambridge Innovation Capital. These are just some of the innovative initiatives that have helped the university become what it is today.

The potential to support the growth and commercialization of ideas is necessary to create greater value for society. For the University of Cambridge, this is possible through the support of Cambridge Enterprise and Cambridge Innovation Capital. When it comes to technology transfer, venture creation, consulting services, and investment success, these two companies are world leaders in these areas.

As such, the university is at the heart of some of the world’s most successful innovation and technology clusters, contributing to their growth through talent and ideas, spin-outs and start-ups, capital expenditures, consulting activities and licensing of discoveries.

As stated in the report, as of 2022, the cluster will have:

5,200 knowledge-based companies 71,200 people work for knowledge-based companies Knowledge-based companies generate $19 billion in annual revenue $23 billion business born in Cambridge

Combining innovation, business and commercialization, all these initiatives strengthen academic efforts to create innovative and better societies and share the same goal of using all knowledge and resources to create a better environment. was founded with a purpose. All started with the same initials. Power: innovation.

Spin-outs and start-ups within the University of Cambridge

As already mentioned above, the combined direct, indirect and induced economic impact of spin-outs and start-ups associated with the University of Cambridge is 17.614 billion across the UK economy. Active in 2020-21.

A report from 178 UK-based Cambridge University spin-out companies that were active in 2020-2021 found that four spin-out companies were affiliated with Cambridge University spin-out companies (Solexa, Human Genome Sequencing Technology, 2007). Cambridge Antibody, a phage display technology that accelerates the development of human monoclonal antibody therapeutics, acquired by Illumina in early 2006 and by AstraZeneca in 2006, and together with the MedImmume acquisition to form a global biologics R&D arm Technology (CAT); Xensource, an enterprise-class virtual infrastructure solution acquired by Citrix in 2007; KuDOS Pharmaceuticals, an oncology-focused biotechnology company acquired by AstraZeneca in late 2005).

Similarly, three Cambridge University startups accounted for 83% of the total revenue of all 213 startups (Abcam, which provides protein research tools to life scientists; companies that need no introduction, Arm, Jagex, game developers).

These seven spinouts and start-ups mentioned are big success stories and largely drive the results of this part of the analysis.

Other knowledge exchange activities that have an economic impact on the UK economy include the licensing of University IP to other organizations, consulting services provided by the University, contract research provided by the University, rental of facilities and equipment, and related Includes activities, business and community courses. Provided by the university. Together, these activities have an estimated economic impact of 504 million (2.8% of the total impact of knowledge exchange activities).

This is just one part of a comprehensive analysis of the economic impact of the University of Cambridge on the UK economy. And as we’ve seen, it has a big impact. When talking about the enormous potential of the knowledge society and knowledge exchange in today’s environment, it is encouraging across the ecosystem that a large part of the economic impact associated with the University of Cambridge comes from its research and knowledge exchange activities. the fact that there are A particular focus is on the numerous successful spin-outs and start-ups associated with universities.

Knowledge exchange activities driven by entrepreneurial individuals and companies and innovations that have a positive impact at local, national and global levels create added value for the entire education system, in this case the University of Cambridge.

Learning by doing is one way to gather good knowledge. This Cambridge University example supports and reinforces a culture of research and knowledge exchange and a responsible approach to the education system. The overall economy is something we can learn from!

Lead Image: Tim Alex

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.eu/2023/03/30/economic-impact-of-the-university-of-cambridge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related