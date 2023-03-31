Climate Tech Moonshots Risk Management





New climate mitigation technologies are essential to addressing the climate crisis and ensuring a stable climate future, and philanthropists should invest in them. Given the current trajectory and rate of warming, there is a need to move beyond proven technologies in renewables to pursue a range of additional solutions, from carbon dioxide removal to hydrogen energy to next-generation nuclear power. There is no doubt about that.

Philanthropists and influential investors are playing a key role in funding these promising but unproven emissions reduction solutions. Philanthropy is in the early stages of technology that governments and private investors can take risks when they are surrounded by political constraints and market pressures and otherwise may not get funding. of risk capital.

But just as new emissions reduction technologies can have transformative scale and impact, they can also have significant risks and unintended consequences. The risks fall most acutely on Black, Brown, Indigenous, and low-income communities who have historically suffered the greatest negative impacts of environmental pollution. For example, carbon capture technology can pollute communities near coal-fired power plants, while next-generation nuclear technology can pose a hazard to communities near nuclear power plants and nuclear waste storage facilities. I have. The moonshot potential harm of some technologies, such as geoengineering to cool the atmosphere and efforts to increase the alkalinity of the oceans so that they can absorb more carbon, could have catastrophic consequences on a global scale. It has a much broader impact, with possible unintended consequences.

How can philanthropists support the development of new technologies that are essential to stabilizing the climate, while at the same time managing unintended consequences and harms? and negative impacts, and pursue a multi-layered investment strategy that combines funding for socially responsible technologies and projects with investments in local community governance and self-determination. . Below are four key elements of the broader investment ecosystem that need to be put in place to mitigate the potential negative impacts of climate-related technologies.

We support projects and technology companies dedicated to minimizing harm and holding them accountable to their community stakeholders. Philanthropists are early-stage for-profit individuals who use grants, recoverable grants, program-related investments, and endowment capital to develop promising climate mitigation technologies and advance one or more charitable causes. companies and projects can be supported. However, funders and investors should carefully vette technology companies and projects to understand their potential social and ecological impacts and be held accountable to the communities they may affect. should be

Prime Coalition, a non-profit investment brokerage, and Elemental Excelerator, a non-profit accelerator, are climate technologies that have the potential to have a massive impact on emissions reductions and have a strong commitment to social equity. We do the important work of identifying, scrutinizing and supporting companies. For project-based investments, Elemental Excelerator has created the Square Partnerships model. It is a set of recommended stakeholder engagement practices, including community partnership agreements, that promote equitable project development.

Prime Coalition Executive Director Sarah Kearney said end users of new technologies and those whose communities are affected by the deployment of climate solutions have the expertise needed to make best-in-class investment decisions. increase. Without their input, and ideally ownership in the process, capital deployment decisions are not well-informed from the start.

Build the capacity and strength of affected communities. Michelle Martinez, director of the Tishman Center for Social Justice and the Environment at the University of Michigan, argues that communities should have the power to self-determine in the face of an existential climate crisis. As she says, everyone deserves a fighting chance to survive the climate crisis, but there are wide disparities in community capacity to cope. For communities most likely to suffer from the unintended consequences of new climate technologies, self-determination means having a say in the policies and projects that affect them. advantage.

To foster self-determination in frontline communities, philanthropists must provide more resources to grassroots environmental justice organizations. Environmental justice groups are scandalously under-resourced, and one recent study found that only 1.3% of them received funding from the top environmental donors in two years, yet they were heavily overwhelmed by state legislatures and regulators. estimated to be fighting a powerful and well-funded industry with strong influence. agency.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has created a direct opportunity to expand the capacity of environmental justice organizations. The IRA includes a $60 billion investment in environmental justice, providing capacity-building funding to help environmental justice organizations engage in local technology project permitting and siting decisions. Philanthropists can now make targeted investments to help these groups fully utilize the resources available through the IRA.

Daniel Dean Ryan, Director of Equitable Climate Solutions at the Bezos Earth Fund, said it is both a moral imperative to provide resources to affected communities and involve them in our climate action. , argues that it is also a strategic necessity. Involving local communities in shaping new climate technologies builds broader political support for the public policy actions needed to develop and scale up those technologies.

Attract more people from frontline communities into the workforce, management teams and boardrooms of climate technology companies. Black and Hispanic Americans are underrepresented in climate change NGOs and the clean energy workforce. Meanwhile, the venture capital and commercial investment sectors are overwhelmingly white. To the extent that those developing and investing in climate change technologies come from predominantly white, affluent communities, it is important to understand how new technologies will impact low-income and communities of color. will create a big blind spot.

What can charity do? There are non-profits and donor networks that are trying to address the lack of diversity in the technology sector, especially environmental technology. Browning the Green Space works with leaders in education, clean technology, and the public sector to enhance the participation and leadership of women and people of color in the clean energy sector. The Public Interest Technical Universities Network (PIT-UN), which includes 59 universities, is building a diverse pipeline of engineers who understand the social, community and ecological impacts of climate change and climate innovation. We support college programs that

For example, PIT-UN supports a program at Miami-Dade College that offers free online courses on how to model flooding and other risks related to climate change. The course is an entry point into environmental science for students of diverse racial and economic backgrounds.

Protect and strengthen our democracy. What new technologies take root in our society and who they benefit and who they harm is a function of our broader power dynamics. Maximizing the benefits and minimizing the harm of climate mitigation technologies requires robust, responsive, and impartial democratic institutions and active, empowered citizens.

The enactment of the IRA, the largest public investment in cleantech and green infrastructure ever in the United States, represents a long-standing democratic effort to build political will to combat climate change and overcome strong opposition from the fossil fuel industry. think of it as the result of good organization. As public investment in climate technologies flows through IRAs, equally effective democratic governance and oversight will be required for these new technologies to achieve their intended impacts and minimize potential harm. is. Our regulators and processes must keep up with the pace of new investments in technology development and deployment.

So climate technology funders must also be democracy funders. We seek democratic institutions that protect equitable access to the vote, reduce the influence of money in politics, and prevent the rise of authoritarianism that can undermine free and fair elections and systems of checks and balances. and system health. We must help build a democratic regulatory infrastructure that protects community self-determination and provides the tools to intervene in cleantech projects and, if necessary, to reject them. We must take a politically level playing field between powerful industry stakeholders and community stakeholders.

Technological innovation is an essential weapon in the fight against climate change, and philanthropy plays a key role in facilitating it. But to ensure that technology is a force for good rather than harm, philanthropists must also pay attention to the social and political ecosystems in which our technology is deployed. . The ability of all to weather the climate change crisis depends as much on the health of our political system as on the boldness of our technological innovations.

Bruce Boyd is Executive Director of the Morrison Family Foundation and a board member of The Windward Fund and Arabella Advisors. Loren McArthur is responsible for his leadership of Arabella Advisors sort.

