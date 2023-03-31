Developing countries cannot afford to miss the green technology revolution





Shamika N. Silliman, Director, UNCTADs Division on Technology and Logistics

Shutterstock/PradeepGaurs | Drive charges his electric car in New Delhi, India.

One of the main takeaways of the UNCTADs Technology and Innovation Report 2023 is that governments and the international community must act now to avoid excluding developing countries from the rapidly unfolding green technology revolution. It means you have to.

Green technologies are technologies related to the production of goods and services with a low carbon footprint.

We are at the beginning of a wave of environmentally friendly technologies that will allow early adopters of new technologies to advance rapidly and create lasting advantages in the relevant economic sectors. Favorable conditions for catching up are only available for a short period of time.

On the other hand, countries that miss these early stages face gaps that will be difficult to fill later. To avoid it, governments and the international community must act urgently and decisively.

Not participating in the green technology revolution means missing out on opportunities in a market that is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Green frontier technologies alone are expected to quadruple their valuations today, reaching a market size of up to $2.1 trillion by 2030. ten years.

Green Tech Gap Between Countries

The market for green technologies is expanding at an unequal rate around the world, disadvantageous to developing countries.

One example is the export of green technology related to renewable energy and electric vehicles. Between 2018 and 2021, developing country exports grew by only about 32%, from $57 billion to $75 billion, while developed country exports more than doubled to $60 billion. to $156 billion.

Worryingly, developing countries lag behind on more than trade. They are rarely included in lists of top suppliers of cutting-edge technology or sources of patents and publications outside of China.

Most of the top suppliers are companies from the United States, some other developed countries, and China. China and the United States also dominate knowledge creation, accounting for about 30% of global publications and nearly 70% of patents.

This green technology gap is reflected in UNCTAD’s Frontier Technology Readiness Index. It combines ICT, skills, R&D, industrial capacity, and financial indicators to measure a country’s readiness to use, adopt, and adapt to frontier technologies.

Covering 166 economies, the 2023 ranking shows the risks facing developing countries. Only developed countries are the most prepared, with Latin America, the Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa having the lowest levels of preparedness.

Developing countries can catch up

However, some developing countries have made great strides. For example, between 2010 and 2020, installed capacity for bioenergy, solar and wind power increased in low- and middle-income countries and now accounts for more than 50% of total installed capacity.

Given the potential energy capacity of renewable energy in many developing countries, further benefits could be gained by implementing supportive policies that promote economic development and job creation.

UNCTADs Technology and Innovation Report 2023 provides multiple examples of countries investing in these sectors, including Brazil, Chile and Namibia, which are implementing initiatives to develop green hydrogen.

All cases of technical catch-up presented in the report underscore the importance of implementing proactive and strong government efforts. Overall, policies should be mission-oriented beyond fixing market failures.

Coordination is key, especially with respect to the energy transition, as sustainable development is a cross-cutting issue involving multiple government departments. Environmental policy and industrial policy must be aligned.

Governments should actively encourage green sectors and innovation to diversify their economies and move towards greener and more complex products.

International cooperation is important

But developing countries alone cannot succeed. They need the support of the international community and an enabling global framework.

Trade rules must not prevent the protection of nascent green industries through tariffs, subsidies and public procurement. This is important to enable these nascent industries to achieve economies of scale that make their exports more competitive.

In addition, intellectual property regulation must be flexible enough to facilitate increased production capacity in key green industries. The international community needs to improve consistency between trade and intellectual property agreements and global climate agreements.

UNCTADs Technology and Innovation Report 2023 proposes innovative solutions to improve international community support for sustainable development.

These include international programs to guarantee the purchase of tradable green items, a more collaborative approach to green innovation based on multilateralism and open innovation, and international organizations, donors and philanthropic efforts to stimulate green innovation. Includes multilateral funds funded by homes.

The United Nations Commission on Science and Technology for Development also provides a platform for Member States to discuss these proposals and explore ways to strengthen and better coordinate international cooperation in science, technology and innovation in the spirit of multilateralism. All benefit by providing to and utilizing environmentally friendly technology and innovation.

