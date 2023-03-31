Build generative apps in minutes with Gen App Builder





If you’re exploring recently launched consumer-generated AI tools like Bard and wondering how to build similar experiences for your business, start with Generative AI App Builder, or Gen App Builder for short.

Gen App Builder is part of Google Cloud’s recently announced Generative AI services, allowing developers with even limited machine learning skills to leverage Google’s underlying models, search expertise, and conversational AI technology. Quickly and easily harness the power of to create enterprise-grade generative AI. AI application.

Robin Chacko, EVP Direct-to-Consumer at STARZ, says Google Cloud’s cutting-edge AI technology helps STARZ customers discover more relevant content, increase engagement, and complete content on offer. You can increase your chances. We’re excited to help users find the most relevant content even easier and faster with search powered by generative AI. “

Unlike most existing generative AI offerings for developers, Gen App Builder provides an orchestration layer that abstracts the complexity of combining various enterprise systems and generative AI tools to create smooth and helpful user experiences. so it’s exciting. Gen App Builder provides step-by-step orchestration of search and conversational applications with pre-built workflows for common tasks such as onboarding, data ingestion, and customization, enabling developers to Make your app easy to set up and deploy. Gen App Builder allows developers to:

Build in minutes or hours. With access to Google’s code-free conversation and search tools powered by a foundational model, organizations can get started with just a few clicks and quickly build high-quality experiences that can be integrated into their applications and websites.

Combine the capabilities of the underlying model with information retrieval to find relevant and personalized information. Businesses can build apps that understand user intent via natural language and display relevant information with relevant citations and attributions from the company’s public and private data. You also have complete control over the data your application accesses and the content and topics you want to address.

Build multimodal apps that can respond with text, images, and other media. Gen App Builder supports not only text, but also other modalities such as images and videos. It enables developers to build apps using a combination of text and images as input and search for information across document, photo, and video content for richer customer interactions.

Combine natural conversation with structured flow. Developers can blend the output of the base model with fine-grained control over enterprise content rationale answers, orchestrating step-by-step conversations to guide customers to the right answer.

It provides the ability to connect and trade with third-party apps and services. With Gen App Builder, you can not only serve content, but also connect to purchasing and provisioning systems to enable transactions from a conversational UI, escalating customer conversations to human agents when context is needed. You can easily create assistants and bots.

A new generation of conversational AI experiences and assistants

Consumers of enterprise applications expect to interact with technology in a seamless, conversational fashion to quickly find and act on the information they need. Gen App Builder empowers these customers by ingesting large, complex data sets unique to your company, from websites, documents, and transactional systems such as billing and inventory, to emails, chat conversations, and more. and help reshape the employee experience. Using only the data you provide, these AI-powered apps can synthesize information from all these sources and provide concrete, actionable responses.

Some of the most common uses are customer service, where generative apps can help increase revenue, customer satisfaction, and customer loyalty. For example, if a retail customer contacts you to change an order, a virtual agent can help change the order to a different product. Customers don’t even have to provide new product names. Just upload an image and let an agent guide you through the rest. Watch this demo to see how a retail chatbot uses multimodal capabilities to help consumers navigate through different options on her website. This includes providing customers with ideas on how to use our products and helping them complete purchases using the ability to transact in-conversation. UI. This scenario is applicable to multiple industries and use cases, from consumer goods and public services to enterprise systems such as finance and intranets.

