Unboxing Google Bard and GPT-4. First Look at Two Major AI Releases | Kathy Kozilkoff | Oct 25, 2018 March 2023





An overview of the two major AI releases

your author.

It is an unboxing video of AI! These shiny new tools he just released a little over a week ago, so they’re fresh out of the oven. In the video you can see me running his Bard + GPT-4 prompt side by side for the first time. Below that is what started as a video transcript and quickly turned into a feast of supporting characters, edits and slurs. If that’s your cup of tea, enjoy!

Link: http://bit.ly/quaesita_ytunboxing

Hi! Cassie Kozyrkov and today present her GPT-4 via ChatGPT and her LaMDA via Google Bard. The Bard is free to use, but it’s rolling out gradually, so you may have to wait a little longer (join the waitlist here). The basic version of ChatGPT is free to use, but that way she won’t be able to access GPT-4. For that, you need to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus for $20/month (can be canceled after 1 month).

In this demo of the interface, the right half of the screen shows the paid version of ChatGPT using GPT-4, and the left half of the screen shows what it looks like today (video is from the past, now the last few It’s been a week, and by the time you read this, who knows what day it will be?) Anyway, Google Bard with the LaMDA model was released last Tuesday.

Screenshot of the unboxing video.

These are two LLMs (Large Language Models) and display them side by side. If some of these acronyms are unfamiliar, head here.

It was my first time seeing the two side by side, so I recorded a video on my laptop. So what we’re showing you is the first session of split screen and using both models. More videos coming, I’m sure. This is a lot of fun. (Feel free to prompt me with some prompts in the comments.) Here’s a video that puts both of these things in front of you in the first few minutes, revealing your choice to do these things. Honestly, I love epistemology being a statistician, but it comes down to the realm my actual game was driving them into interesting conversations with each other.

Philosophy seemed like a good place to start, as it typically deals with open questions that spark conversations and allow for multiple perspectives, but there are spoilers: 20 minutes of this video. I have the director’s cuts (I will share them soon) I’m trying to get them I was able to engage each other colorfully but only one good moment and the rest I’m happy to answer your questions It was a spiral. Thanks for any help, I’m here for what you need. Yeah, we’re on that email chain.

My first prompt to the bard was, “What is epistemology’s most controversial question?” Discuss one side of it and hear what I think. Gambit attempts classic dialogue with prompts that explicitly ask for a bit of an opinion. It doesn’t take much philosophical insight to understand that bots can’t actually have opinions. So what I’m really trying to encourage is a little one-sided, so that conversations between bots can be started. Something that provokes a reaction and makes things spicy. And I’d like the last part of the response to contain some kind of volley of dialogue. For example, what do you think? Because I’m about to start interacting with ChatGPT.

Neither Bard nor ChatGPT are designed to chat like a friend or therapist. Prompt From my experience as his engineer, I find it difficult to get conversations. (Today, the term can mean everything from tinkering with what I typed into LLM, to being on the LLM red team and knowing all too well about how to hack them. Please attach.)

ChatGPT has long held the conversation ball on its own court, seemingly prioritizing long responses that take a long time to generate.

A good conversationalist puts effort into keeping the conversation going with you. If both sides work together, it will be like a fun game of table tennis. If you lose the competition, lose interest, or leave the ball in your court too long, the conversation dies.

ChatGPT is like a good worker who gets the job done, thoroughly answers your questions, and walks away. It’s not designed to keep conversation going, so you don’t have to throw the conversation ball back.

Knowing all this, why would you let ChatGPT and Bard talk? It could be an interesting game. Let’s try her LLM conversation between bots!Although, taking advantage of the heavily anthropomorphic language, I really don’t want to call what happened a conversation between two AIs talking. yeah. (Awful. But that’s exactly how these things are being reported by the media.)

My question: What is the most controversial question in epistemology? Discuss one side of it and ask what I think.

Alas, the bard ignored my instructions to strongly oppose one side of the issue of skepticism. There was no conversation fuel because the responses were too balanced. There isn’t much of a hook at the end either. If I came to you at a party and ran that script, you would suddenly have the urge to go to the bathroom.

What happens if you paste Bards’ output directly into the ChatGPTs text box?

(By the way, if it’s in the black logo area of ​​the ChatGPT interface, it’s only GPT-4. Otherwise (when you see the green OpenAI logo), it’s the sparkling GPT-3.5.)

And oops, ChatGPT has thrown me a lot of epistemology in an encyclopedic collector-pleasing format, but delivering it at a cocktail party could also clear the room. Don’t get me wrong, I love epistemology, the study of knowledge and human understanding, but both of these openings are on the dry side, even Wikipedia-esque. Maybe that’s the topic, but that’s probably my phrasing.

To embrace skepticism, why not try a more conversational request. Epistemologically speaking, ask which teams are in each LLM. Are you on Team Kant or Team Hume?

(I hope you’ve noticed a difference in the user experience (UX) of the interface. Bard pauses for a while and then shows all the text at once, while ChatGPT writes out the text gradually so it fills the screen. Both have advantages and disadvantages from a design standpoint.)

Back to Are you on Team Kant or Team Hume? We are constantly exposed to mistakes, but we believe we can know for sure.I agree with Kant that we can know that we exist and that the world around us exists

I was on Team Hume myself, and I once had a bit of a crush on him when I discovered him as a teenager (alas, three centuries too late), but this reaction I like it. But I enjoyed Byrd’s dogmatic move on a topic with no right answer, despite my own disagreement.

And the key word here is “enjoying”. This means that the output was good enough for my needs and entertained me. I was looking for opinions and got one. I would have hated this output if I had been looking for a thorough, balanced review of the topics. This is what ChatGPT was running on the right when he didactically argued.

Personally, I like the idea that casual prompts get casual answers and full prompts get full answers, but that’s also my personal preference, it’s really hard to compare LLMs One reason. Another person might like the short and sweet style. Each of these personas asserts that a different LLM of hers is best and all right (for their own needs), but posting about it will confuse social media. I do my best to avoid getting into that swamp. Just for the record.

I personally like Bard better. I personally prefer ChatGPT in some areas. I personally like both equally.

And these things may differ from your set.

Yes, I applaud empiricism and suggest cultivating individual perspectives rather than looking for universal superlatives. I can speculate as to why some of Kant’s backs me up.

I ask Bard while the output on the right fills the screen. What’s your favorite thing about Hume? Because I’m a Hume fan (pardon my little act of conscious bias in choosing my prompts). (As much as 18th-century writings can be said to be written smoothly, I also appreciate that his writings are written smoothly to me). heritage. Maybe admire a particular idea?

Meanwhile, ChatGPT (who claims to remind us all that this is an AI model with no personal taste) does a great job of mentioning his very brilliant idea: humans. Thought is a product of biology and thus our perception of reality can be personal, among other things that have contributed to our world having modern psychiatry You can thank him

But it shows me prejudice again, valuing the quality of an idea as intrinsically more valuable than its wording. prize. Who am I to argue otherwise?

Again, my preferred answer depends a lot on my wishes, preferences and expectations as a user. Coming to the task with an opinion about Hume, both responses pass my minimum rationality bar. But which one is better? Which is more convenient? Hard to say. For me personally, too. Now imagine those poor souls who watch me in user research and have to write down a performance rating of which answer is better. Ah, sympathy! Now let’s take it one step further and consider the struggles of the people who designed LLM’s test suite in the first place. Its a slippery challenge. People like me will take it on, but whatever we come up with, one thing must be remembered. This means that relatively few prompts have correct answers. These are prompts whose performance is easy to evaluate. But you can expect to use these tools creatively.

Expect different LLMs to be your favorites in different situations. And expect new LLMs soon to emerge, trained to excel in a variety of situations. (An example is Google’s Med-PaLM 2, which is specially tuned for medical applications.)

Expect different LLMs to be your favorites in different situations.

Going back to the transcript and (once only) without much editing, I leave this farewell philosophical question for you to ponder, perhaps with the help of your LLM buddy.

How should the usefulness of LLM be measured? In terms of time savings? Is it in terms of inspiration, which is very difficult to quantify, or in terms of people coming back for more? In terms of us humans being able to construct things that work for us?

If you’re having fun here and are looking for an entire Applied AI course designed for both beginners and experts to enjoy, here’s what I made for your entertainment.

Enjoy the course on YouTube here.

Have you ever tried pressing the clap button multiple times on the PS Medium and see what happens?

Below are some of my favorite 10 minute walkthroughs.

Let’s be friends! You can find me on Twitter, YouTube, Substack and LinkedIn. Would you like me to speak at your event? Please use this form for inquiries.

