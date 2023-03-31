GOOGLE 2023 SOLUTION CHALLENGE SUBMISSION OPEN (Google Developer Student Clubs: GDSC)





Applications for the Google 2023 Solution Challenge have started (Google Developer Student Clubs: GDSC)

Deadline: March 31, 2023

Application for Google 2023 Solution Challenge has started

The 2023 Solution Challenge submissions are now officially open.

Use our technology to build solutions to local problems in line with one or more of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Solution Challenges are open to members of the Google Developer Student Club. Join the Google Developer Student Club (GDSC) on the GDSC community page.

1. Create a demo video (2 minutes or less). Submit your solution using the form below between March 17th and March 31st, 2023. *

Please review the Submission Guidelines below for more information.

Submission details:

One representative from each team must complete the submission form. The form asks general questions about the team (team contact information, solution name, university information, events the team has attended), general project information (focused SDGs, Google technologies used, Google products /platform feedback), and a detailed project. Information (judging/submission criteria, demo video link, GitHub link).

This document provides guidance on the following areas of forms: submission criteria, demo video guidelines, and GitHub guidelines.

Submission Criteria Guidelines** Note: These are the same criteria as the Screening Criteria, but have been reorganized for each development lifecycle.

Project setup

Use your problem statement to clearly describe the problem you are trying to solve. What UN Sustainable Development Goals and Targets did you choose for your solution? What prompted you to choose these specific Goals and Targets?

implementation

Describe the architecture your team chose for the solution. What are the high-level components of the architecture? What are the responsibilities of each component? Technical components Back-end, front-end, technologies, programming languages, tools used Which specific products and platforms have you chosen to implement these components? Did you do it and why?

Feedback/Test/Iterate

Describes the steps taken to test the solution with real users (outside the team). List three specific feedback points you received from real users. What did you learn and how did it help improve the solution? List three things you implemented and improved for the solution based on user feedback. Name one challenge you faced while writing the code. This includes details on how the problem was addressed, technical decisions, and implementations that had to be made.

Resolution success and completion

Use cause and effect to describe the impact of your project. How does the solution address the problem it is trying to solve? How were some of the goals of the solution proven? What quantifiable data was collected? Understand the impact of the solution What tools did you use to do this?

Scalability / Next steps

What do you see as the future/next steps for your project? How would you scale your solution to reach more users? ) Describe how you can support scaling to more users.

Demo content tips

Make sure your video is no more than 2 minutes long (judges will only judge the first 2 minutes if your demo video is long) Start with a short introduction (15-30 seconds). Provide a concise problem statement outlining which Sustainable Development Goal the project is trying to solve, and an overview of the solution. Then start demonstrating your solution (show how your solution works). Judges will receive a written response from this submission form to understand the full context of the project. So the video itself doesn’t have to cover everything. Because it has supporting material.

demo

Most importantly, the judges see a live demo of your solution. This should include a working prototype (even if it’s not completely finished). You can explain how your application/system works and show mockups and images, but make sure the focus of your video is on demonstrating your solution and how users will interact with it. Please.The quality of the video production is scored by solving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with solutions using Google technology. Include how your solution uses the Google products and platforms you’ve chosen for your project, and the value they provide to users and target groups. .

video production tips

The main focus of the demo videos is to show a demo of the solution (quality video production is nice but not required). You can use your phone’s camera to shoot the demo. Recording does not have to be done with a professional camera/setup We will be recording the demo in landscape mode as this will be posted on YouTube. A narration is available in the background explaining all the features of the solution during the demo. Please keep background noise/music to a minimum so the judges can hear the speaker clearly.

Posting videos

Name the video title (solution name) GDSC Solution Challenge 2023. Make sure it’s hosted on YouTube (feel free to mark the video as private if you want it private). If you mark as private, please be sure to share a link so that the video can be viewed during the review processYou must share the GitHub project link in the GitHub Guidelines Submission Form Guidance on how to run the code in the GitHub README file Make sure to include your GitHub project publicly during the review process (April 1st June 1st 2023) *If the reviewer is unable to view my project’s codebase, the project may be disqualified Note that there is Please check our Terms of Service for more information.

end.

