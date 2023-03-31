GTMTips: Override Google Analytics 4 fields in server-side GTM





Server-side tagging is all about control. Being able to intercept, modify, or even block incoming requests before they are dispatched to the actual endpoint is of great value.

The built-in Google Analytics 4 tag template has options for changing the event parameters and user properties of the Google Analytics 4 request, but these options allow you to change some fields such as client id, user id, etc. Did you know you can change?, and event engagement hours?

This article creates a comprehensive list of all editable fields. If you spot a field that I may have overlooked, let me know in the comments. Add to list.

Tip 135: Use SGTM to override fields in GA4 tags

To edit the fields, you must use the option labeled Parameters to Add / Edit under Event Parameters.[ユーザー プロパティ]If I try to add a field below this does not work.

To add or edit fields, see the list below. Field names are derived from the event data object. Not all fields in the event data object are editable.

See the screenshot above for an example of how to manually set the user’s IP address using the field ip_override.

Note that the GA4 tag automatically truncates the last octet of the IP address to 0, so setting it to 1.2.3.4 has the same effect as setting it to 1.2.3.0.

Field Name Description Sample Value Campaign_content Campaign content. my_campaign Campaign_id Campaign ID. cpb12345 Campaign_medium Campaign medium. email Campaign_name Campaign name. january2023 Campaign_source Campaign source. Newsletter Campaign_term Campaign period. shoes client_hints.mobile Client Hints API. 1 if the device is mobile, 0 otherwise. 1 client_hints.platform Client Hints API. Platform name. macOS client_id Google Analytics client ID. 1234567.1234567engagement_time_msec Engagement time in milliseconds. 1000 ga_session_id GA4 session ID. 1680157606 ga_session_number Number of GA4 sessions. 4 ip_override user’s her IP address. 192.168.1.1 language Language of the browser. en-us page_location The URL of the page. https://www.simoahava.com/test/ page_referrer Page referrer. https://google.com page_title Page title. My Home Page user_agent User agent string (set in outgoing request header). Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 8.0.0; SM-G960F Build/R16NW) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML like Gecko) Chrome/62.0.3202.84 Mobile Safari/537.36 user_id GA4 user ID. my_crm_id_abc x-ga-page_id Page ID. my_page_id_11111

As a rule of thumb, if a field is available in an event data object and can be easily debugged in server-side tagging preview mode, it can be overridden using that object’s event data key.

However, I’ve found that the fields starting with x-ga (GA’s own internal setting) cannot be overridden except for the elusive x-ga-page_id. This means that hits cannot be set as first visit (x-ga-system_properties.fv) or session start (x-ga-system_properties.ss) unless those values ​​are set in the incoming stream.

If I missed some fields, let me know in the comments. We will update the list accordingly.

