Use Google Photos with Jetpack





You can connect Jetpack to your Google account to use Google Photos in Jetpack’s image-related blocks.

The first time you add Google Photos, you’ll only be asked to approve the connection once. If you have multiple Google accounts, make sure you’re logged into the account you want to link your Jetpack to!

Jetpack image block integrated with Google Photos

Google Photos can be used with different blocks. This option is available when using the Image Block, Gallery Block, and Featured Image settings available on your WordPress site.

It can also be used in the Jetpack Slideshow block, Tile Gallery block, or Image Comparison block.

The screenshot below demonstrates how to add photos from Google Photos to the Tile Gallery block, but the process is the same for other blocks.

Add Google Photos images directly to your media library

After authorizing Google Photos to connect to Jetpack, you can browse Google Photos from your WordPress.com media library. Method is as follows.

Make sure your site is properly connected to Jetpack.upper left[マイ サイト]Use the link to go to your WordPress.com site.[メディア], then click the small image icon. There, select Google Photos. If you haven’t already authorized Jetpack to connect to Google Photos, you will be asked to do so at this step. You can add images to your media library directly from Google Photos. Note that these count against your server’s storage limit. If you have any questions about this, please contact your host’s customer service. Revoke Jetpack approval for Google Photos

To disconnect Jetpack from Google, go to My Site(s) Tools Marketing Connections on WordPress.com and click next to Google Photos[切断]Click the button.

