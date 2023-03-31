NK cell engineering with MaxCyte®





Natural killer (NK) cells, the immune system’s first responders, are essential for the rapid detection and elimination of cancer. Its ability to kill cancer cells without prior activation makes it an ideal candidate for immunotherapy.

Image credit: MaxCyte, Inc.

When NK cells activate receptors such as CD16, they bind monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) on target cells and trigger an anti-tumor immune response called antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). Combining mAbs with adaptive NK cell infusion is a promising potential cancer therapy.

Daratumumab (DARA), a monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds to CD38, has achieved clinical success in the treatment of multiple myeloma, making it an attractive candidate for enhancing NK cell infusion . However, because circulating NK cells display large amounts of CD38, DARA induces ADCC-dependent NK fratricide, reducing the efficacy of this treatment combination.1

Combining DARA with adoptive transfer of CD38 knockout (CD38KO) NK cells may increase ADCC, reduce DARA-induced fratricide, and enhance NK cell persistence. To further enhance their potency, NK cells can be engineered to express the high-affinity CD16 (CD16-158V) receptor. It has been demonstrated to increase ADCC, resulting in improved clinical outcomes.

In this article, we showed how MaxCyte® enabled multiplexed gene editing in NK cells. Double-edited NK cells enhanced DARA treatment and improved anti-tumor responses in vitro and in vivo.

Advantages offered by MaxCyte electroporation include high efficiency, minimal toxicity, and clinical scalability enabling rapid development of effective cancer therapies.

target

In this groundbreaking study by the Child Institute, we used complementary genetic engineering techniques to generate NK cells with enhanced ADCC potency and resistance to sibling killing in the presence of DARA.

This finding reveals that MaxCyte electroporation has minimal impact on cell survival and function, providing a safe platform for the development of cell-based cancer therapies.

Methods Harvest: NK cells were isolated from peripheral blood buffy coats of healthy donors. Proliferation: Ex vivo expansion of isolated NK cells was performed for 1 week. NK cells were co-cultured with irradiated Epstein-Barr virus-transformed lymphoblastoid feeder cells and IL-2. Electroporation: Pre-complexed gRNAs targeting Cas9 and CD38 were delivered to expanded NK cells using MaxCyte ATx® and NK-04 electroporation protocols. Knock-in (KI) of CD16-158V was performed using two different approaches, electroporation and AAV transduction. Transient CD16 expression: ATx® was used to transfer CD16-158V mRNA to CD38KO NK cells 7 days after the first electroporation, resulting in transiently double-edited NK cells. Stable CD16 KI:CD38KO NK cells were transfected 30 min after initial electroporation with rAAV6 containing an HDR template encoding the CD16-158V gene with a FLAG tag at the N-terminus. Transduction stably integrated the CD16-158V transgene at the CD38 locus. Characterization: Engineered cells were isolated and characterized using PCR and flow cytometry. The function of the isolated NK cells was determined by an in vitro killing assay and a mouse model of multiple myeloma.Results Highly efficient gene knockout

MaxCyte® enabled effective CD38 depletion in 92% of expanded NK cells (Figure 1A). Electroporation was gentle on the cells as cell viability remained high for several days after transfection (Figure 1B).

Figure 1. Highly efficient gene editing. A) Relative expression of CD38 in wild-type (CD38WT) and CD38KO NK cells. B) Annexin staining and flow cytometry were used to measure NK cell viability 8 days after electroporation. Image credit: MaxCyte, Inc., adapted from Joseph Clara et al. J immunocancer. (2022) under Creative Commons License Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)

Characterization of CD38KO NK cells

Neither proliferative nor functional properties of NK cells were altered by genetic engineering. The ex vivo growth rates of non-editing and CD38KO NK cells were comparable (Figure 2A), as was the expression of an array of NK surface receptors after electroporation (Figure 2B).

Degranulation was measured by the production of lysosome-associated membrane protein-1 (CD107a) on NK cells in the presence of target cells and was comparable in CD38KO and CD38WT cells. (Figure 2C).

Generation of intracellular IFNγ (Figure 2D) and TNF (Figure 2E) in the presence of target cells shows that NK cell cytotoxicity is similar between unmodified and engineered NK cells I showed that.

Figure 2. Characterization of NK cells after electroporation. The proliferative and functional properties of NK cells are unchanged after electroporation. A) Proliferation of CD38KO and CD38WT NK cells 14 days after electroporation. BE) Marker expression in CD38KO and CD38WT NK cells after co-culture with target cells (K562 or Raji cells) was determined using flow cytometry. Raji cells treated with rituximab (RITUX) were used as a positive control. B) Expression of surface markers on CD38KO and CD38WT NK cells. C) Degranulation was measured via CD107a expression. DE) NK cytotoxicity was determined by intracellular INF-κ and TNF-α expression. Image credits: MaxCyte, Inc., courtesy of Joseph Clara et al. J immunocancer. (2022) under Creative Commons License Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)

Arming CD38KO NK cells

To examine whether the introduction of CD16-158V can enhance the efficacy of CD38KO NK cells, we electroporated CD16-158V mRNA into CD38KO NK cells.

CD38KO NK cells transfected with CD16-158V mRNA exhibited higher cytotoxicity when co-cultured with DARA-treated CD38+ NCI-H929 myeloma cells (Figure 3). Using MaxCyte electroporation, we demonstrated that expression of CD16-158V can enhance the efficacy of CD38KO NK cells.

Figure 3. Enhancement of CD38KO NK by CD16-158V expression One day after electroporation with different effectors, DARA treatment in the presence of CD38KO NK cells with (CD38KO +EP) or without CD16-158V expression. Cytolysis-target (E:T) ratio of NCI-H929 cells. Image credits: MaxCyte, Inc., courtesy of Joseph Clara et al. J immunocancer. (2022) under Creative Commons License Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)

multiple engineering

Stable multiplex engineering was achieved through a combination of electroporation and AAV transduction. CD38 was silenced using CRISPR-Cas9 RNP electroporation to provide an HDR template in which recombinant AAV expressed CD16-158V.

The production of double-edited CD38KO/CD16KI NK cells was determined by surface FLAG expression. 58% of CD38KO cells expressed CD16-158V (Figure 4A).

The use of dual-edited CD38KO/CD16KI NK cells in combination with DARA enhanced cytolysis of multiple myeloma target cells (Figure 4B), resulting in the greatest tumor burden reduction in MM1.S xenograft mice. , which showed excellent antitumor activity (Figure 4C). .

MaxCyte’s electroporation technology can be combined with complementary genetic engineering tools such as AAV to develop next-generation NK cell therapeutics.

Figure 4. Double-edited NK cells have excellent antitumor activity. A) Percentage of FLAG-positive NK cells measured 7 days after CRISPR-Cas9 RNP electroporation and AAV transduction. B) Comparison of the ability of double-edited (CD38KO/CD16KI), single-edited (CD38KO) and unedited (CD38WT) NK cells to enhance DARA-mediated lysis in His MM.1S target cells. C) Double-edited NK cells showed higher anti-myeloma activity in xenografted mice. MM.1S cells used to form tumors were lentivirally transduced to express firefly luciferase. Bioluminescence quantification (photons per second or total flux) of MM.1S myeloma tumor growth was measured over 30 days. Image credit: MaxCyte, Inc., adapted from Joseph Clara et al. J immunocancer. (2022) under Creative Commons License Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)

Conclusions and future applications

Combining monoclonal antibody therapy with highly effective adoptive NK cell transplantation is a promising cancer therapeutic strategy. The combination of MaxCyte’s electroporation technology and his AAV transduction enabled the development of an easily adaptable workflow for multiplexed genetic manipulations in NK cells.

Using MaxCyte® electroporation, the striking efficiency of CD38 knockout obviated the need for an additional enrichment step for engineered cells. Moreover, the reduction in CD38 expression was stable over time and provided resistance to DARA-induced NK fratricide.

Electroporation did not impair the function or proliferative capacity of the engineered NK cells. In addition, MaxCyte electroporation was used to arm her CD38KO cells with high-affinity CD16-158V receptors to enhance cytotoxicity in the presence of DARA.

A combination of electroporation and AAV transduction effectively generated double-edited NK cells. CD38KO/CD16KI NK cells enhanced the antitumor effects of DARA in vitro and in vivo.

MaxCyte enables the development of streamlined methodologies for multiplexed engineering of natural killer (NK) cells and, when combined with DARA, offers an interesting combinatorial immunotherapeutic approach suitable for clinical application.

Wang Y, Zhang Y, Hughes T, et al. Fratricide of NK cells in daratumumab therapy for multiple myeloma is overcome by ex vivo expanded autologous NK cells. Clinical cancer research. 2018;24(16):4006-4017. Doi: 10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-17-3117. Clara JA, Levy ER, Reger R, Barisic S, Chen L, Cherkasova E, Chakraborty M, Allan DSJ, Childs Integration of high-affinity CD16 into the R. CRISPR/Cas9-edited CD38 locus enhances CD38-directed antitumor activity. Primary human natural killer cells. J immunocancer. 2022-02;10(2):e003804.Doi: 10.1136/jitc-2021-003804. About Maxsight

MaxCyte is a leading commercial cell engineering company focused on delivering innovative cell-based research as well as platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next generation cell therapeutics. Over the past 20 years, we have developed and commercialized our proprietary Flow Electroporation® platform. This facilitates complex manipulations of a wide variety of cells.

Our ExPERT™ platform, based on our Flow Electroporation technology, is designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market, from discovery and development to next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes his four instruments: ATx™, STx™, GTx™, and VLx™. Portfolio of unique associated processing assemblies or disposables. and software protocols are all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio.

