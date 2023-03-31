



Bill Nighy: Science Guy (April 24)

As the (relatively) science-friendly Obama administration supplants Donald Trump’s climate denial, 1990s children’s TV personality Bill Nighy refocused his mission and audience. Rethinking and repositioning myself as an advocate and educator for older generations. Directors David Alvarado and Jason Sussberg chronicle a tricky career shift as Nye goes from innocent man with a constant smile and bow tie to a surprisingly polarizing political lightning rod . The results are as enlightening, thought-provoking, and often funny as he himself.

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5 (April 25)

International comedy stars such as Chris ODowd (Bridesmaids), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) and Richard Ayoade (Travel Man) make their first big splashes in this undeniably clever British office sitcom. rice field. O’Dowd and Ayoade star as Roy and Moss, his IT techs who are socially incompetent and know-it-alls. Katherine Parkinson, their manager, Jen Barber, is tech savvy (unfortunately) but personally adept (surprisingly). It has the same tone and style as the original British version of The Office, achieving a similar duality. While the details are unmistakably local, it embraces universal truths about work, class, and life.

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3 (April 28)

Evil Dead’s new sequel, Evil Dead Rise, hits theaters on April 21st, but it continues the harrowing, humorless streak of the 2013 series. Those who like geeky, slapstick-heavy, gory iterations of the franchise fine-tuned to perfection by director Sam Raimi and star Bruce his Campbell in Evil Dead II (1987) and Army of Darkness (1993) will direct can do. Their attention to this Starz Original series, co-developed by Raimi, sees Campbell reprising his role as Ash Williams, the wise-cracking, chainsaw-carrying, Book of the Dead-fighting hero. The results are somewhat uneven (the early episodes in which Raimi was most directly involved are the highlights), but fans of the film will love it anyway.

Leap year (April 30)

This soufflé-light rom-com wasn’t met with enthusiasm when it was released in 2010, but it’s been around for a few reasons. Screenwriters Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont (Josie and the Pussycats received spectacular popularity and critical reappraisal). Perhaps most importantly, it’s an opportunity to see Amy Adams at her bright, breezy best, in stark contrast to the serious actor Oscar bids of late.

Road to Destruction (April 30)

This 2002 adaptation of the graphic novel by Max Allan Collins (itself inspired by the Lone Wolf and Cub comic book and film series) was just Sam Mendes’ second feature film. Still, it plays like a movie about elegies, endings, death, and what we leave behind. Visions of America is surprisingly evocative and one of Paul Newman’s last screen appearances. The actor plays his irresponsible biological son (pre-Bond Daniel Craig) and his beloved surrogate son (Tom Hanks) as the patriarch of a crime family sandwiched between rare and influential non-heroes. Grabbed the last Academy Award nomination for the job.

