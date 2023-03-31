Are you really the IRS?





The IRS is on the phone. They say you owe taxes and you have to pay them immediately using cryptocurrency. You reach for your wallet, but does WAIT think this really is he the IRS or is it someone pretending to be the IRS?

Identity fraud was the top reported scam in 2022, according to the latest FTC data. The FTC has received over 700,000 reports of identity theft scams, one-fifth of which involved loss of money.

So what does an identity theft scam usually look like? Someone might call and say they’re from a government agency and that they owe taxes and fines. Or you may pretend you’re in trouble with a family member or friend who needs money quickly. They may pretend to be someone from a tech support company and claim that there is a problem with your computer.

What are the common themes? They aren’t who they say they are, what they really want is your money and personal information.

Here’s how to avoid impersonation:

Do not give out your personal or financial information to anyone who contacts you out of the blue. Government agencies will not call, email, text message, or send messages on social media asking for personal information such as social security numbers or bank account numbers. Know how scammers demand payment. Never pay anyone who insists you pay with cryptocurrencies, wire transfer services like Western Union or MoneyGram, or gift cards. Don’t trust caller ID. Caller ID may show the name or phone number of an actual government agency or business. However, the caller ID can be forged. It has the potential to make calls from anywhere in the world. Do not click on links in unexpected emails or text messages. Also, do not grant remote access to your computer to people who contact you unexpectedly.

Encountered an identity theft scam? Report to the FTC: ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Stay tuned this month as we discuss #FTCTopFrauds for 2022!

