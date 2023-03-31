Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Hands-on and where to pre-order





You no longer need to spend over $1,000 if you want a flagship-quality smartphone. Look at Samsung’s new Galaxy A54. It packs an advanced camera system and a bright, smooth 120Hz display into a design that looks almost as good as the Galaxy S23, all for just $450.

In my early hands-on experience with the Galaxy A54, I found it outperformed the budget competition from Apple and Google in surprising ways. Is this the new budget phone to beat?

Samsung’s new budget smartphone

Now available for pre-order, previews of the Galaxy A54 hinted at a strong newcomer to the budget smartphone space.

Galaxy A54 price and pre-order

The Galaxy A54 will be available for pre-order starting at $450 on March 30th, with general availability starting April 6th. Trade in your old phone and save up to $250.

From a distance, it’s easy to mistake the Galaxy A54 for the much more expensive Galaxy S23, and that’s a compliment. Samsung’s latest budget phone borrows the same appealing design language as its more premium brethren, with a seamless back panel getting rid of the old bulky camera bumps and coming with smooth rounded edges, It comes in attractive colors with names like Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite.

However, when I picked up the A54, it became clear that I was using a sub-$500 phone instead of an $800-plus phone. The phone’s plastic body doesn’t feel as premium as the S23s’ glass and metal casing, but it feels solid, heavy, and comfortable for the price. The bigger drawback is that the A54’s back panel is glossy and highly reflective. It picked up fingerprints frequently in our short hands-on time, and we found it a bit difficult to photograph in bright lighting. No, but I miss the S23’s smooth matte coating.

However, once I opened the lock screen and started swiping, the A54 felt just as smooth as any high-end smartphone. is. This makes navigating between apps and scrolling through web pages feel super fluid. For context, even though the $800 iPhone 14 is still stuck at 60Hz and his more affordable Pixel 7 is capped at 90Hz, something we see in many older and cheaper smartphones. It’s twice as smooth. The phone’s 6.4-inch AMOLED screen turns out to be an excellent canvas for watching movies as well. His colorful CGI action from the Super Mario Bros. movies burst off the screen when you launch the latest trailer on YouTube. Display quality has always been a highlight of Samsung phones, and we’re happy to see that even in the cheaper models.

You can’t talk about a Galaxy phone without diving into the camera, and the A54’s three-lens setup seems to match the price. It leads and is backed up by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens for panoramic shots and a 5-megapixel macro camera for capturing those details. It also has a whopping 32-megapixel front camera. . This is sharper than what you’ll find in most modern flagships, at least on paper.

This lens combination captured some pretty impressive shots during my brief hands-on time. When I shot some plants in my kitchen, the A54 produced a nice depth of field effect between the foreground and background. While spawning, I picked up fine ridges on each leaf. The phone also has up to 10x zoom, so I got a good view of Manhattan’s Little Island from the Samsung 837 store a few blocks away. Using full zoom results in noticeably blurry images, but the fact that this budget phone can zoom in better than the iPhone 14 (5x) or Pixel 7 (8x) is remarkable. It looked great and was pretty much what you’d expect from a Galaxy phone.

Samsung also promises the same night graphics, optical image stabilization, and many of the general AI enhancements found in the more expensive Galaxy models, with the A54 running the same OneUI 5.1 software as the S23 series. , wanted to know how it all stacks up in practice – the test of the world. Speaking of software, Samsung promises four generations of his Android updates and five years of security support for him, so we can expect the A54 to have long-term support.

Samsung’s latest budget phone is powered by a custom Exynos processor. It’s not as powerful as the Qualcomm chip found in the latest S23 models, but while it’s worth a few hours of swiping to snap a photo, it’s still whimsical. , we’ll have to see how it stacks up in terms of performance and battery life, but this seems like a phone that can handle the basics well.

The Galaxy A54 takes many of the key features of Android’s current pick, the Galaxy S23, and pares them down to a device that costs just $450, making it a serious contender for the title of best budget phone. The ultra-fluid display gives it a big advantage over the latest budget iPhones and Pixels, and it’s definitely one of the nicer looking phones you can get at this price.

That said, the budget phone space is more competitive than ever, especially with the recent Pixel 6a (our favorite budget phone) being found at almost half the price at $249. Can the Galaxy A54 dethrone the King? Stay tuned as we will test its paces with a full review as soon as possible.

