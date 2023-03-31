Big Rover aims to be like UPS on the Moon





A rover the size of a Jeep Wrangler is on its way to the moon, but it takes a bigger vehicle to get there.

Astrolab, a small start-up that manufactures rovers, has chosen the largest possible vehicle.Starship is a new giant spacecraft under development by the Elon Masques SpaceX Rocket Company.

On Friday, Astrolab announced a contract with SpaceX for its Flexible Logistics and Exploration Rover (FLEX) to be the payload of an unmanned Starship cargo mission that will take off as early as mid-2026.

This is SpaceX’s first commercial cargo contract to the lunar surface, said Astrolab founder and CEO Jarrett Matthews.

SpaceX, which did not respond to a request for comment, has yet to announce that it is planning this commercial Starship mission to the lunar surface en route to Antarctica. Matthews said Astrolab is just one of the customers that shares Starship’s huge cargo hold.

Matthews, an engineer who worked at SpaceX and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, founded Astrolab in less than four years. A stone’s throw from his SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif., he said, with about 20 full-time employees.

In the 1970s the Soviet Union and more recently China landed robotic rovers on the moon, but the United States has yet to send anything. (NASA put wheels on the lunar buggies that the astronauts drove on Apollo 15, 16, and 17.)

Next year, NASA will send the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) to search for water ice in the lunar south polar region. This is an area that astronauts will explore over the next few years as part of NASA’s Artemis program.

In contrast, Astrolab’s lunar journey is, at least for now, a purely commercial venture, not funded by NASA.

Matthews did not disclose how much it would cost to send FLEX to the moon or how much money Astrolab has raised. He said Astrolab would benefit from lifting and deploying cargo for customers on the moon. In the future, rovers could help build lunar infrastructure.

It basically offers what I call last-mile mobility on the moon, Matthews said. He of the moon can be thought of as something like a UPS. In this analogy, Starship was a transoceanic container ship and regional delivery solution.

The rover’s robotic arm helps set up the payload on the surface. The mass of the rover and all cargo will be over 2 tons. The FLEX rover is slightly larger than his NASA Perseverance rover on Mars, with a top speed of 15 mph.

Astrolab already has several signed contracts for payloads, Matthews said.

This appears to be part of Starship’s potential market expansion. SpaceX plans to use this to launch its second generation Starlink internet communications satellite. Two of her flights to the moon (but not to land) have already been chartered by wealthy space travelers. Mr. Musk’s long-term dream is for a fleet of spaceships to bring colonists to Mars.

For NASA, Starship is how astronauts will land on the moon during the Artemis III mission, currently scheduled for 2025. one piece.

If those schedules hold up, commercial cargo missions by Astrolabe Glover could take place next year.

Astrolab hopes its later FLEX rovers will get future business from NASA. NASA now offers private companies lunar rovers for astronauts. This is basically his 21st century version of Apollo’s lunar buggy. Big companies like Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin are also expected to contest the deal.

Former Canadian astronaut and Astrolab consultant Chris Hadfield helped field test a FLEX rover passenger prototype near Death Valley, California. So, he said, it’s not just a really cool concept, it’s already a very rigorously tested vehicle.

In the future, the company has an even grander vision. Matthews said the ultimate goal is to deploy rovers on both the Moon and Mars. And I truly believe that these vehicles will eventually become the catalyst for the extraterrestrial economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/31/science/astrolab-moon-rover-spacex.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related