Has GPT-4 really crossed the staggering threshold of human-level artificial intelligence? Well, it depends





The recent public interest in tools like ChatGPT has raised an old question in the artificial intelligence community: Is artificial general intelligence (in this case, AI that works at the human level) achievable?

This week’s online preprints add to the hype, suggesting that GPT-4, the latest advanced large-scale language model, is in the early stages of artificial general intelligence (AGI) and shows its intelligence sparks. I’m here.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has unabashedly declared its pursuit of AGI. Meanwhile, many researchers and intellectuals have called for an immediate halt to the development of these models, citing serious risks to society and humanity. These calls to pause AI research are theatrical and unlikely to succeed.The allure of advanced intelligence is too exciting for humans to ignore and too exciting for companies to pause. It is very rewarding.

But are our concerns and hopes about AGI justified? How close is GPT-4, and AI more broadly, to general human intelligence?

If human cognition is the landscape, AI is actually occupying more and more of this realm. They can now perform many discrete cognitive tasks better than humans in the areas of vision, image recognition, reasoning, reading comprehension, and gameplay. These AI skills could dramatically reshape the global labor market within a decade.

But there are at least two ways to show AGI problems.

uniqueness of mankind

The first is that over time, AI will develop skills and abilities that rival those of humans and reach AGI levels. The hope is that AI will eventually replicate the unique human ability to continuously develop, learn, and transfer learning from one domain to another. This is in contrast to current AI. Current AI is trained in one domain, such as cancer detection in medical images, and does not transfer to other domains.

So the concern that many feel is that at some point AI will surpass human intelligence and rapidly overshadow us, leaving us to the AI ​​of the future as ants look to us now. It’s going to end up.

Some philosophers and researchers have questioned the validity of AGI, citing that current models are largely unaware of their outputs (that is, they do not understand what they are producing). is contested by Nor is there any hope of achieving consciousness, as it mostly automates prediction of what will come next in text or other output.

Instead of being intelligent, these models simply recombine and replicate the data they were trained on. Consciousness, the essence of life, is lost. Even if the AI ​​underlying model continues to evolve and complete more advanced tasks, there is no guarantee that consciousness or his AGI will emerge. And when it appears, how do we recognize it?

Permanent AI

The usefulness of ChatGPT and GPT-4’s ability to master some tasks at par or better than humans (such as bar exams and college Olympics) gives the impression that AGI is close. This point of view is confirmed by the rapid performance improvement with each new model.

There is no doubt that AI can currently outperform humans in many individual cognitive tasks. There is also evidence that the best model for interacting with AI may not be replaced by AI, but one of human-machine pairings with augmented intelligence of our own. increasing.

GPT-4 is also multimodal, allowing it to take visual input and answer questions based on it. Open AI

Signs of such a pairing are already appearing with the announcement of working co-pilots and AI pair programmers to write code. The pervasive and permanent presence of AI seems almost inevitable in the future of how we work, live and learn.

By that standard, the ability of AI to be considered intelligent is plausible, but this remains controversial and many are against it. Noam Chomsky, a noted linguist, says the day of AGI may come, but that dawn has not yet come.

Wise together?

The second angle is to consider the concept of intelligence that humans practice in their daily lives. According to one school of thought, we are primarily intelligent in networks and systems, not as solitary individuals. We keep knowledge in our network.

Until now, those networks have been predominantly human. We may get insights from someone (such as a book author), but we don’t treat them as active agents in our perception.

But ChatGPT, Copilot, Bard, and other AI-assisted tools can be part of a cognitive network in which we engage, ask questions, and reconstruct documents and resources. In this sense, AI need not be sentient or have general intelligence. We simply need the ability to be embedded and part of knowledge networks to replace or augment many of our current jobs and tasks.

The existential focus on AGI overlooks the many opportunities that current models and tools offer us. Senses, consciousness, or all these attributes are irrelevant to many who already use AI to co-create art, structure texts and essays, develop videos, and navigate their lives.

The most relevant or most pressing concern for humans is not whether AI is intelligent when alone and disconnected from humans. As of today, we can say that we are becoming more intelligent, more capable, and more creative as our cognitive abilities improve. Today, the future of humanity may be combining AI with a journey that is already well underway.

