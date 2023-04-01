El Salvador President Signs 11-Page Bill To Eliminate All Innovation Taxes – Cryptopolitan





In a landmark move, El Salvador’s President Naive Bukele formally signed an 11-page bill that would eliminate all taxes on innovation in the country. The bill, passed by Congress, aims to promote and encourage innovation in El Salvador by removing financial barriers for businesses and entrepreneurs.

President Naive Bukele Keeps His Promise

El Salvador was the first country to legalize Bitcoin as a currency. Current tax evasion is an important step for countries to adapt to the modern financial system of the global economy. This action coincides with the establishment of the National Bitcoin Office of El Salvador (ONBTC), also known as the Bitcoin Office.

When he legalized Bitcoin on September 7, 2021, President Naive Bukele saw the technology as a way to combat hyperinflation and reliance on the US dollar. Over the past 18 months, El Salvador has reviewed its Bitcoin investment strategy and used capital gains in various ways to rebuild the country.

To move forward with this strategy, Bukele believed tax requirements needed to be eased to accelerate technology development. As promised, Bukele has passed legislation to Congress that effectively eliminates all income, property and capital gains taxes on technological innovations such as software programming, coding, apps, AI development, and manufacturing of computing and communications hardware. sent to

The bill aims to make the country more competitive by promoting domestic innovation and manufacturing technology. The Ministry of Economy regulates the law. It provides incentives through tax breaks and other incentives specifically designed to encourage investment and development of the technology industry in the country’s territory.

This law aims to enhance competitiveness and contribute to the economic growth and long-term development of the country by promoting innovation and manufacturing technology developed on the territory of the country. This law accelerates innovation and manufacturing of such things as microelectronics and semiconductor components.

In addition, it helps develop innovative materials and processing techniques, leading the development of high-tech manufacturing in Latin America. Within its borders, it intends to expand and diversify El Salvador’s human technical manufacturing capabilities, develop, expand and promote advanced technological manufacturing education and training.

In addition, it also aims to strengthen the connection between employers and employees. The law also aims to improve access and interconnection of supply chains and expand efforts to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities to innovation and manufacturing.

Finally, it is intended to strengthen and revitalize the innovation, technology manufacturing and commercialization ecosystems and provide appropriate incentives through tax relief. It also includes other incentives specifically designed to encourage investment and development in the country’s tertiary sector.

The Ministry of Finance enforces the law. The Authority has the power to regulate the operation and application of this law. It also issues accreditation contracts and conducts inspections and controls to verify compliance with the obligations established by this law.

In addition, the government department facilitates the design and implementation of public policies to promote industrial and technological innovation, as well as foster cooperation and exchange among major national and international innovation organizations.

El Salvador Positions itself as a Tech and Crypto Hub

The establishment of the Bitcoin Office, a regulatory body for implementing joint initiatives with Bitcoin entrepreneurs and businesses, will help the initiative become a tech and crypto hub. According to the Asociacin Bitcoin de El Salvador, ONBTC aims to position the country as a technological and economic powerhouse on the international stage.

Bukeles’ ongoing efforts to reinvent El Salvador include promoting tourism, fighting terrorism, building a regional business hub, and attempting a financial comeback.

In early 2023, El Salvador passed a law establishing a legal framework for Bitcoin-backed bonds known as volcano bonds. Volcano Bonds are named after Bitcoin City, a future renewable cryptocurrency mining hub powered by hydrothermal energy from his nearby Conchagua volcano.

Overall, El Salvador’s attempt to establish itself as a global tech and crypto hub is an exciting development for the country and the wider Latin American region. There is more, but the countries’ ambitious vision and commitment to innovation bodes well for the future.

