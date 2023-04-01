El Salvador eliminates all taxes related to innovation for economic growth





El Salvador, the first country to establish Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender, has decided to eliminate all taxes on technological innovation. The move comes in parallel with the establishment of the National Bitcoin Office of El Salvador (ONBTC), also known as the Bitcoin Office.

When he legalized Bitcoin on September 7, 2021, Salvadoran President Naive Bukele saw the technology as a way to combat hyperinflation and reliance on the US dollar. Over the past 18 months, El Salvador has re-strategized its Bitcoin investments and used his gains in capital many times to rebuild the country.

In pursuing this strategy, Bukele believed that tax requirements should be relaxed to encourage technological development. As promised, on April 1st, Bukele officially sent a bill to Congress to ban all income taxes, property taxes, and capital gains on innovations such as software programming, coding, apps, AI development, and manufacturing of computing and communications hardware. virtually abolished the tax.

Supporting this initiative is the establishment of the Bitcoin Office, a regulatory body to implement joint initiatives with Bitcoin entrepreneurs and businesses. According to the Asociacin Bitcoin de El Salvador, ONBTC aims to position the country as a technological and economic powerhouse in the world.

Had a very special meeting with @bitcoinofficesv yesterday

#Bitcoin companies and regulators carry out joint initiatives to contribute more to #ElSalvador

As a member of @asobitcoin, you will also receive many exclusive benefits! pic.twitter.com/OFgzpO4GA6

Bitcoin Association of El Salvador (@asobitcoin) March 30, 2023

In addition to attempting an economic revival, Buqueres’ ongoing efforts to reinvent El Salvador include promoting tourism, countering terrorism and building a regional business hub.

In early 2023, El Salvador passed a law providing a legal framework for Bitcoin-backed bonds, Volcano Bonds.

#Plenaria90 62 votes in favor of creating the Digital Asset Issuance Act.

Legislative Assembly (@AsambleaSV) Jan 11, 2023

The term Volcano Bonds comes from the location of Bitcoin City, which is set to become a renewable crypto mining hub powered by hydrothermal energy from the nearby Conchagua volcano.

