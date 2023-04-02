World Bank warns US-China decoupling is stifling innovation





The World Bank says technology decoupling and trade restrictions stemming from US-China tensions are hurting knowledge generation and innovation in both superpowers, posing a long-term threat to growth across Asia. I am warning you.

The deepening divide between the world’s two largest economies is now posing the most pressing challenge in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the regional banks’ semiannual economic update released on Friday.

The World Bank said bilateral restrictions on the flow of technology and cooperation between major powers could reduce the global availability of knowledge, and empirical evidence suggests that only Chinese and U.S. firms not showing the negative impact of recent restrictions on those major trading partners, he added.

The warning comes at a time when US-China relations are at their lowest level since the normalization of diplomatic ties in 1979.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has become increasingly aggressive against Hong Kong, Taiwan and even the South China Sea, and has supported Vladimir Putin despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the U.S., Joe Biden has adopted more hawkish policies toward China than many of his predecessors, including tariffs and cutting off Chinese companies’ access to key technologies such as semiconductors. including drastic export controls aimed at

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday urged the EU to use quantum computing and artificial intelligence as part of its risk aversion in the latest sign of a deepening divide between China and the West. called for the development of new defense tools for the trade of sensitive technologies such as Block industry from China’s ambitions.

A World Bank study based on an analysis of patent trends in the United States and China found that actions taken by Beijing and Washington since 2018 are hurting innovation by companies in both countries. This could undermine decades of steady economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region and cooperation in fighting climate change, the bank said.

As we move from open and integrated markets governed by predictable trade rules to protectionism and trade fragmentation, [and] Aditya Mathu, chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific at the World Bank, said politically influenced choices create uncertainty and benefit no one.

Other countries will struggle to take advantage of economies of scale if they have to comply with conflicting technical standards set by different governments, Mattoo added.

The push to move manufacturing and technology supply chains away from China initially gave India and Southeast Asian nations a boost, but the World Bank warned of more serious problems emerging.

At first glance … a new opportunity has arisen. Vietnam’s exports, especially to the United States, have increased dramatically, while Indonesia’s exports, especially metal exports to China, have also increased dramatically, Mattoo said.

But these opportunities will be eroded by further decoupling between the U.S. and China, which is driving up costs for companies by disrupting trade flows and forcing them to segregate their supply chains to avoid violating export controls. may occur. Uncertainty can lead to reduced investment.

This is especially true when it comes to providing access to emerging green technologies. Many developing countries in Asia continue to rely heavily on fossil fuels for growth and are looking to transition to renewable energy.

We don’t have to do what happened with vaccines, Mattou said, referring to unequal access to Covid-19 vaccination. there is.

The World Bank expects the region’s economic growth to rise to 5.1% this year from 3.5% last year, reflecting a 0.5 percentage point increase from the October forecast.

Recommended

The bank also said it expects China to hit its 5% growth target for 2023, forecasting a 5.1% expansion as the economy recovers from Xi’s zero Covid policy.

But experts warned that China could face a structural shift towards lower growth if it does not implement economic reforms to shift away from a reliance on exports and investment and a reliance on consumption.

Excluding China, economic growth is projected to slow to 4.9% in 2023 from 5.8% last year. This is because weaker global growth has hit Asia’s export-dependent economies, high commodity prices have weighed on domestic consumption, and monetary tightening by policymakers has dampened investment. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/93015aab-4b3d-43c7-be9b-ad4af4fc721d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related