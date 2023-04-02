When Innovation Goes South: A Technology That Didn’t Work Out





Expand / Once the future of travel, now a museum piece.

Vaclav Smil argues that, despite the onslaught of popular techno critics who claim otherwise, immense rapid progress in one area means immense rapid progress in all. It’s a reminder that it’s not.

Smil is Bill Gates’ favorite author. He wrote his 40 books, all about energy, China or a combination of food, agriculture and ecology. His latest book, Invention and Innovation: A Brief History of Hype and Failure, touches on all of this, but goes a little farther. Mostly, it’s a story of thwarted promises.

Smil is very intentional about the types of flops it emphasizes. He doesn’t care about nasty design failures (Titanic, Betamax, Google Glass) or the unwanted side effects of the inventions we all use (prescription drugs, cars, plastics). Rather, it focuses on selected categories to show the limits of innovation. The past 50 years or so have seen incredible rapid progress in electronics and computing, but that doesn’t mean we’re in an unprecedented golden age of disruptive and transformative growth in all areas. is not.

The Different Ways Invention Could And Did Go South

First, Smil speaks of promises marred by huge but unforeseen or perfectly foreseen but neglected and neglected shortcomings. He then describes a promise that didn’t come true as much as it was expected and hyped. Then comes the promise that we are still waiting to fulfill. And finally, he mocks the now exaggerated but ridiculously impracticable promises (and those who promise them). This last part is the crux. He hopes that he will learn from all the relevant histories and evaluate these claims so that we do not get caught up in them.He gives his three examples from each category I gave it, but said there are many other examples that could have been used instead.

The first group are inventions that were wildly successful to fiasco, such as leaded gas, DDT, and chlorofluorocarbons. Smil describes the important technical and social problems these developed to solve, and their rise and eventual consequences as the risks they posed became known decades after their introduction. Indicates phase out. The harm of lead additives in gases is an exception, and lead has been known to be a neurotoxin since ancient Greece. Because (a) lead is very effective in (a) making engines run more efficiently on lower quality fuels and (b) lead production can be controlled.

Examples of his successful inventions are airships, nuclear fission, and supersonic flight. All three were destined to dominate their respective market niches, but all failed. Airships and lighter-than-air flying machines (as Smir mentions) are just easy ways to tell if the fiction book you’re reading is steampunk. (If airships are on the cover, yes.) Nuclear fission is commercially deployed and generating electricity, but the current global market share was expected for this complex technology in its infancy. far below anything. By the end of the 20th century, it will be completely dominated. And supersonic jets are too noisy.

A potentially world-changing innovation that hasn’t arrived yet is moving (almost) in a vacuum, often referred to as hyperloop moving nitrogen-fixing cereals (although Smil erroneously points out ), and nuclear fusion. These have been promised, promised, promised, but always seem to be only five years away.

we know what to do and what to do

Some of Smir’s bitterness and frustration come out as snarks in the final chapter called Techno-Optimism, Exaggeration, and Realistic Expectations, but why Moore’s Law is the worst thing that can happen to our senses. may be called. This is where Smir writes such things as perceptions of reality and willingness to learn, albeit modestly, from past failures, and didactic experience seems to be less and less acceptable in modern society. Basic physical reality, questions, reminders, and objections that refer to known constants. , available rates, and capacity are now seen as largely irrelevant and are nothing but challenges to be overcome by ever-accelerating innovation. But there are no signs of such a drastic acceleration.

He laments our general technological optimism and blames it on the truly staggering advances in electronics and computing that many adults living today have witnessed in real time. It totally fell short of our expectations. We now believe that all sectors will move forward quickly if there is sufficient evidence that it has not and will not.

He sums up a breathtaking take on today’s techno prophet: All will resolve itself, undoubtedly driven by rapid exponential growth, accelerating, disrupting, changing, rising, ushering in a new age devoid of disease and misery and abundant in matter. wealth. He then wondered how much this message was heard in grade school under the evil empire when our ruler promised a similar kind of earthly nirvana as soon as communism was built. Point out the similarities.

Smartphones are cool, but most innovations in areas such as agriculture, transportation, energy use and storage, and drug discovery that could meaningfully improve the lives of many people have made incremental progress. Not only that, we don’t really need clean water, micronutrients, or even radical new inventions to provide adequate education for children in developing countries. This radically improves their quality of life. Only if we choose can we mitigate existing inequalities by fine-tuning the technology we have. and spend a lot of money.

The book ends with the maxim, “There is nothing new under the sun.” A surprisingly dark final word to a book titled “Inventions and Innovations.”

