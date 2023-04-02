New Bill in Bitcoin Nation El Salvador Offers Tax Cuts for Tech Innovation





The popular crypto-friendly nation of El Salvador has taken a big step towards improving economic growth through technology. It recently overhauled its tax exemption for innovation to boost development.

Recall that El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender and was pushing for more adoption. is expected to attract more developers to the country.

El Salvador Offers Tax Exemptions to Tech Developers

President Naive Bukele sent the bill to Congress on April 1. El Salvador’s tax exemption covers developers in coding apps and AI development, software programming, communication hardware manufacturing, and computing. All import duties, income capital gains and property taxes from these sectors are eliminated.

In addition, Bukele outlined the reason for the tax exemption as accelerating manufacturing and innovation in things like semiconductors and microelectronics. The law also aims to make El Salvador a leader in high-tech manufacturing in Latin America.

In addition, the President seeks to encourage, diversify and expand El Salvador’s human talent towards technology manufacturing. He also wants to strengthen education and training in advanced technology manufacturing.

The President also established the National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) to support this recent move. The regulator will work with domestic Bitcoin companies and entrepreneurs.

In a Twitter post, ONBTC announced that it will help position El Salvador as a global tech and economic powerhouse.

Notably, President Bukele had promised to pursue this decision on 24 March. He made the announcement on his Twitter, which led to a positive response as many users saw it as a step to boost the country’s tech industry.

El Salvador’s Economic Development Did Not Spike After BTC Legalization

Bukele was a driving force behind El Salvador’s economic development. The president surprised the world when he legalized bitcoin as a means of payment in the country.

BTC is trading sideways l BTCUSDT on Tradingview.com

The September 17, 2021 move attracted a lot of criticism. Still, in November 2021, the country launched Bitcoin City, backed by his $1 billion BTC bond, as the home of “everything Bitcoin.”

Bukele continues to drive adoption to this day and has created El Salvador’s Bitcoin Association to further pursue the initiative.

Notably, tourism in El Salvador surged by 30% after legalizing BTC. Minister of Tourism Morena Valdes revealed the growth in an interview with the local news agency. She said that before making BTC legal tender, El Salvador only saw tourists from neighboring countries.

However, after bitcoin was legalized, 60% of the country’s tourists now come from the United States, and their foreign currency earnings have risen to $1.4 million, above the expected $800,000. increase. El Salvador also saw an increase in exports as he grew by 13% in January 2022, over his 10.3% recorded in January 2021.

NRP Featured Image and Tradingview.com Chart

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bitcoinist.com/el-salvadors-new-bill-offers-tax-breaks-for-tech-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related