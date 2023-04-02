Changing contours of manufacturing in India and the need to promote innovation





The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) emphasize the importance of technology-driven innovation in economic development and call for strong infrastructure development, sustainable industrialization and innovation. The global R&D budget is estimated at $1.7 trillion annually. There are 1,437 researchers for every million people, 2.2 million academic papers, 3 million patent applications, and approximately $2 trillion in high-tech exports tracked worldwide each year (WEF, 201920). Emerging economies such as India, the Philippines, Turkey and Vietnam have enormous innovative potential, and their contribution to the global innovation story makes a bigger statement about future economic progress in the global South. . The top 50 in the Global Innovation Index (GII) include Turkey (upper middle income), as well as Vietnam, the Philippines and India (leading lower middle income). .

Innovation and manufacturing sector

Over the last 20 years, Indian patent activity has increased with a large number of foreign applicants. Indian Patent Office has received many foreign patent applications due to economic liberalization (increased trade) and intellectual property policy reforms in line with the TRIPS Agreement. Economic growth has also boosted domestic patent filings. In 1995, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) established the Technical Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) in various states under the Patent Facilitation Program (PFP) to promote intellectual property recognition and support. and established 24 Patent Information Centers (PICs). (Intellectual property right). The Ministry of Commerce and Industry recently announced the establishment of the Intellectual Property Law for the purposes of simplifying and streamlining the intellectual property process, raising awareness of intellectual property rights in schools, colleges, universities, and industry, and commercializing and enforcing intellectual property. Established the Cell for the Promotion and Administration of Rights (CIPAM). For 2022 he increased from 81 in 2015. In 2018-2019, the Indian Patent Office earned Rs 86.293 crore, a year-on-year increase of 12.1%, while spending only Rs. 18.831 crore (Annual Report, 2020). In addition to IP-related policies, the government recently launched Make in India, Startup India and PLI schemes to boost manufacturing.

India’s contribution to global manufacturing was only 3% in 2018, despite its improved innovation capacity and favorable innovation policies (China was in a similar situation in 1990) . Why has the manufacturing sector failed to thrive despite its demographic dividend, improved innovative capacity, low-cost labor, stable monetary policy, and low lending rates? , entrepreneurs and inventors mostly mimic the retail-centric business model of Silicon Valley, making it difficult to turn innovations into quality products. Second, Indian manufacturing is labor intensive. Manufacturers are offsetting high capital costs with low-cost labor, semi-automation, or low-tech automation. Quality and productivity suffer. India’s major manufacturing sector faces international competition due to low productivity, shortage of highly trained and skilled workers at all levels, inefficient supply chains due to infrastructure bottlenecks, etc. I am struggling with A global value chain (GVC) of a large multinational corporation (MNC). His GVC share of his SMEs in India is negligible due to the weak innovation base and inter-firm linkages as MNC GVCs dominate two-thirds of international trade.

How can innovation have a major impact on manufacturing?

If we want to increase India’s contribution to global value chains, we need to be competitive and focus on producing to international standards. To achieve this, India’s MSME sector must function effectively. , should remove the financial bottleneck. The prosperity of MSMEs and manufacturing industries requires increased innovation and access to cutting edge technology. The growing number of patents issued worldwide demonstrates the importance of intellectual property. Many industries rely on intellectual property to remain competitive and profitable in the future. The growing importance of the intellectual property market is impacting the market value of companies that own valuable innovations. Capital resources and large manufacturing plants dominated the old economic structure, gradually being replaced by IP-based networks. Technological advances during the Industrial Revolution 4.0 era have established well-developed transport, networks, and communication systems that have improved life expectancy, urbanization, and changes in the quality of goods and services.

Numerous government initiatives, such as the flagship Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) program and R&D tax credit policy, could have a positive impact on India’s manufacturing sector. Moreover, beyond focusing on product development in underserved markets, deep technology innovation could be a game changer for India.

According to Nasscom, the startup ecosystem will add 250 scale-ups by 2025 in areas such as EdTech, Logistics, Automotive, FinTech and HealthTech. The requirement is to create a long-term business model centered around B2B. (B2B) or enterprise services.

