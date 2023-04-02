Is the layoff of legitimate engineers really unavoidable? | | Nextpoint Inc.





The recent legal tech layoffs are part of a larger trend of job cuts in the tech industry. What will be the result? For clues, we can look at the volatile history of technology.

With a recession looming, inflation rising and economic uncertainty mounting, one seemingly invincible industry has suffered a significant contraction. A wave of layoffs has rippled through Silicon Valley tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Salesforce over the past few months.

These cuts have permeated the legal tech world as well. In January 2023, his DISCO, an eDiscovery provider, cut his 9% of its workforce after Relativity announced layoffs near the end of 2022.

This isn’t the first time the tech industry has been adversely affected by the onset of a recession. For example, the dot-com collapse in the early 2000s saw the tech sector cut his quarter of its workforce, slowing technology growth and innovation. At the time, legal technology was a small, fast-growing industry. Today it is a major component of all litigation. With tech layoffs pouring into the legal industry, one can only wonder if a similar pattern will unfold.

dot com collapse

In March 2000, two factors led to the bursting of the oversized Internet bubble. A global sell-off triggered by rising interest rates and the onset of a recession. Internet stocks began to lose value and fear spread among investors, resulting in selling all over the world.

Despite these challenges, the technology industry has rebounded, fueled by advances in cloud computing and other technological developments. While many tech companies succumbed to the ill-fated tech boom, some survived the turmoil. The companies that survived and became major players in the technology space had one thing in common: a commitment to innovation.

Netflix, for example, continued to focus on innovative business models that ultimately transformed entertainment. Amazon has become the cloud leader in one of the greatest innovations of this century. The company eventually founded Amazon Web Services, now the world’s largest cloud service provider and the foundation of Nextpoint’s secure cloud infrastructure.

Companies like Netflix and Amazon survived the dot-com collapse by focusing on innovation rather than cutting costs and headcount. What can you expect from the big names in legal tech? Will they make a name for themselves as forgotten names that evoke memories of a decade gone by (Pets.com, eToys, etc.), or have they found success through innovation? Will it follow in the footsteps of leading technology companies that have

With job cuts continuing, it’s natural to wonder how this will affect your business and industry in the coming months. Here, we explore how layoffs in the legal tech industry impact innovation, security, and more.

Unprecedented 2023

Tech layoffs have affected more than 100,000 people since January 1st. With tens of thousands of workers suddenly out of work overnight, it is understandable that these shocks are spilling over across the labor market.

This begs the question: How productive is the reduction really?

cutbacks and copycats

The recent cuts are an example of “social contagion,” according to Jeffrey Pfeffer, a professor of business at Stanford University. He argues that recent cuts are the result of imitative behavior against evidence-based reasoning. When a company lays off an employee, it suddenly has a domino effect. Brett Burney, Nextpoint’s eLaw Evangelist, said:

Various academic studies have shown that layoffs do not improve company performance. Retirement packages are often expensive for companies in layoffs, and unemployment insurance rates rise significantly.

Headcount reductions also reduce workplace morale and productivity, leaving the rest of the workforce wondering, “Am I next?”

A flurry of layoffs can feel inevitable and can easily be camouflaged as the company continues to downsize.

The true number of layoffs likely to remain hidden

Despite the legal tech layoffs making the headlines, Burney says it’s hard to know how much layoffs have actually been made in the legal tech industry, especially in the private sector, where broadcasting responsibilities are minimal. I don’t think so.

For example, he points to statements that various legal tech companies have used to deal with job cuts. and reshuffle of officers.

Nonetheless, there are always layoffs, so Mr. Barney remains hopeful about the future of legal technology, he says. He argues that the layoffs are a result of “how much management invests in people they choose not to lay off.”

It’s unlikely we’ll know the exact number of legitimate tech layoffs, but the industry could face challenges as a result of recent cuts.

Do layoffs increase cybersecurity risks?

In a world increasingly prone to security threats, a company’s cybersecurity framework can be affected. Especially when economic uncertainty is forcing companies to lay off large portions of their workforce in a short period of time.

In a recent article for eDiscovery Today, Mark Sangster, vice president and head of strategy at Adlumin, said cybersecurity risks should not be underestimated.

“Going through any kind of transition as an organization is both operationally and emotionally upheaval,” says Sangster. “So obviously there’s a human element to the layoffs. [and then] “Reassignment of duties” means that if an individual in a particular role is terminated, that role may be relinquished or assigned to someone else.

Barney believes that admin access to the security dashboard after the cutback will close many critical security holes. He describes the security issue as “a people issue…a disgruntled or angry employee can smuggle sensitive information away or somehow circumvent security protocols to help them land a new job.” steal e-mails and other documents that they believe to be

According to statistics from the Beyond Identity survey from last year’s big retirement, 83% of former employees continued to access their former employer’s account after leaving the company. 71% of IT employees in the US and UK say their company’s security risks have increased due to the resignation.

Not only is it hard to keep track of all the information employees leave behind during a major layoff, but it’s also hard to get an idea of ​​what employees are thinking at exit meetings, Barney said, and this is something he avoids. pointed out that could be a difficult problem.

Curb reductions, invest in innovation

A Harvard Business review highlights that stocks of companies with little or no layoffs have risen an average of 9%.

Shares of companies that laid off 10% or more of their workforce saw a staggering 38% decline.

Cost savings through headcount reductions may be logical from a near-term cash flow standpoint, but they are only short-term solutions with long-term risks.

Human capital is one of the largest cost centers and one of a company’s most important assets. While it’s impossible to predict when a recession will strike, legal technology leaders can take proactive steps to prepare for a potential recession rather than shrinking it. .

Protecting human capital: A key component of recession preparedness is investing in human capital. There are several ways to maximize the value of human capital. This includes exploring upskilling opportunities, horizontal rotations, and other ways to increase employee value. These solutions are a cost-saving alternative to termination. Building human capital benefits companies in the form of more stable earnings and greater resilience in times of crisis.

Foster innovation: As we saw with the dot-com crash, innovation is essential for tech companies to survive a recession, but unfortunately it’s often the first thing to do when layoffs occur. The innovation is pervasive and doesn’t have to be as major as cloud or media streaming adoption. For example, marketing can focus on optimizing customer lists and automating campaigns. These have great potential for great returns.

So what can we expect from Legal Tech?

In addition to Relativity and DISCO, a number of legal tech companies have recently announced layoffs, including Contractbook, Filevine, Lawgeex, Onit and Reynen Court, but many others may be quietly letting go of their employees. I have. If history repeats itself, we would expect growth and innovation to slow to some extent, but it could also be an opportunity for the industry’s true innovators to shine.

Be aware of product launches and updates announced by legal technology providers. Are they regular fixes? Are they old tools garnished with buzzwords and fancy words, or are they true innovations that could change the field of legal technology?

Nextpoint regularly releases product updates to improve the user interface and maximize app efficiency. We also announced major product launches in early 2023. Data mining is ECA software that addresses the modern problem of how to process vast amounts of legal data. This breakthrough technology is poised to change the game of legal data management – ​​see for yourself here.

In addition to keeping an eye out for innovation, look for security issues that may arise in the legal tech space to find the subtle impact of layoffs. Recently, Relativity announced a serious flaw to its users. This suggests they may be short on manpower to maintain the app’s infrastructure after laying off his 10% of staff. Although the flaw wasn’t directly related to security, it did impact search results, increasing the chances of missing sensitive or confidential information during document review.

What does this mean for law firms?

In-house legal departments are being asked to accomplish more with limited budgets, and with the threat of a recession looming, they need to do more. In response, legal teams are reducing external costs and implementing time-saving technology tools to streamline workflows and manual operations.

Gartner predicts that spending on legal technology will triple by 2025, despite current economic uncertainty. The Future Ready Lawyer 2021 report shows that 84% of legal departments plan to increase their spending on technology in 2025. Companies that have already implemented legal technology into their operations report improved profitability.

For example, lawyers have historically had to deal with vast amounts of physical documents. Fortunately, new technology with high processing power simplifies data and streamlines document review. And when dealing with big data, cloud-based solutions allow attorneys and clients to share files and documents across multiple platforms rather than relying solely on email. Companies transferring their data to the cloud can reap significant benefits, including significant cost savings.

A recession is unpredictable for the legal tech sector and the tech industry as a whole. Do legitimate tech layoffs stifle innovation? Yes. But there are those who see the long-term value of innovation and will continue well beyond this recession.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/legal-tech-layoffs-are-they-really-4389662/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related