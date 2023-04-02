Travelport Secures $200 Million Investment to Build Momentum and Drive Further Innovation





Company owners Siris Capital Group and Elliott Management boost investment to further strengthen company balance sheet following strong first quarter results including debt restructuring

LANGLEY, United Kingdom, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Travelport, a global technology company that helps hundreds of thousands of travel agents around the world book travel, today announced that its owners Siris Capital Group and Elliott announced a $200 million investment from Management. Following a strong first quarter performance that included best-in-class technology performance and the acquisition of Deem, the new capital injection will enable the company to continue executing on its aggressive growth strategy.

Greg Webb, CEO of Travelport, said: “A key benefit of private equity ownership is agility, which is critical in a rapidly changing environment. This investment will enable Travelport to further its innovation and accelerate the momentum of the company.”

This month alone, Travelport:

Announced landmark acquisition of Deem, a leading enterprise travel management platform, to meet the growing need for tight, fully integrated tools that provide access to all multi-sourced content, including NDC .

Launched Smartpoint Cloud to provide a more intuitive and efficient way for travel agents to sell and service travel, while increasing sales of higher value services for suppliers.

Became the first GDS to provide a complete solution for American Airlines’ NDC content. The company’s next-generation platform, Travelport+, has been live-streaming his NDC content for American Airlines for nearly a year. As of mid-March, content is live across his Travelport portfolio.

The $200 million investment, backed by 100% of Travelport’s First Lien Lenders, along with recent refinancings that have significantly reduced the company’s cash interest expense, will provide Travelport with greater liquidity while at the same time It shows investors’ strong belief in a bright future for the company.

story continues

About Travelport Travelport is a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel agents around the world. Travel buyers and sellers will be connected through Travelport+, the company’s next-generation marketplace. It simplifies connecting brands, upgrades how travel is sold, and enables modern digital retail. Headquartered in London, UK, with operations in over 165 countries worldwide, Travelport is focused on driving innovation to simplify the complex travel ecosystem.

Sision

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelport-secures-200-million-investment-to-fuel-momentum-and-further-propel-tech-innovation-301786763.html

SOURCE Travelport

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/travelport-secures-200-million-investment-100000940.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related