Driving Innovation in Europe: Insights from Industry and Technology Leaders





The European Roundtable (ERT) has released a major report on innovation. The report urges Europe to put the business case for innovation at the heart of its policy framework for future competitiveness.

“The value of an idea lies in its use”

This quote from inventor Thomas Edison summarizes one of the major challenges facing Europe when it comes to fostering innovation in the region.

A debate on innovation in Europe

ERT and Euronews organized a panel in Brussels on 27 March to present the report with prominent panelists in the field of innovation.

Among the panelists, Dr. Ignacio Cirac, Telefnica Advisory Board Member and Director of the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics, said that while research and development in Europe is high, when it comes to moving innovations to I outlined that it would be too complicated compared to . other regions. As he summarized, innovation must be rapid. Otherwise Europe cannot remain competitive. In the same vein, Ann Mettler, Vice President of Breakthrough Energy, has proposed a kind of complexity reduction method in Europe.

ERT Innovation Flagship Report Boosts Innovation Made in Europe

According to a report published by ERT, “Innovation has taken place in Europe. Nonetheless, the continent faces more challenges than other regions of the world in effectively translating innovative ideas into viable enterprises. reflected in the distribution.

Source: Innovations born in Europe. Lay a foundation for future competitiveness. ERT 2023.

In its report, ERT seeks to answer precisely the question of how Europe can create the right conditions for faster and more ambitious innovation in the region. Or, in other words, what conditions must be in place to make the process of bringing innovation from the lab to the market more efficient and faster?

Policy Recommendations to Promote Innovation Made in Europe

The ERT Innovation Flagship report provides valuable policy recommendations for driving innovation in Europe. Given the current state of emerging policy approaches to boost a more resilient and competitive economy, this is a timely publication.

The report highlights the need for a comprehensive and integrated approach to driving innovation beyond research and development in order to facilitate industrialization and mass commercialization. It takes an innovative approach in analyzing the European innovation ecosystem to provide recommendations for policy makers made from the perspective of large companies. In particular, it builds on lessons learned from his stories of innovation delivered by over 30 of his ERT member companies in Europe.

Three recommendations are absolute priorities. First, the ERT emphasizes the need to rethink regulation, ensuring a regulatory framework that is consistent with political objectives and kept up-to-date to accommodate innovation in a timely manner sufficient for rapid commercialization. is focused on A consistent framework also includes a rapid approval process and expedited testing under real conditions.

Second, ERT also calls for a renewed focus on robust intellectual property rights and international standardization to avoid lagging behind innovation and commercialization.

Finally, the ERT recommends addressing Europe’s weaknesses in enabling scale-up of investment-intensive innovations. This can be achieved by de-risking technology development through public-private partnerships and innovation-oriented public funding, and advancing the green and digital transition.

Source: Innovations born in Europe. Lay a foundation for future competitiveness. ERT 2023. Telefnicas Innovation Story 5G Testbed for Industry 4.0

This report includes Telefnica’s innovation story, A 5G testbed for Industry 4.0. Describes a joint project between Mobile World Capital, Gestamp and Telefnica. Build a 5G smart factory trial and test the advanced technologies behind Industry 4.0 in the context of a 5G testbed. The project was a technical challenge as the technologies used in 2019 were in their early stages such as 5G, edge cloud – MEC, IoT, artificial intelligence simulation and digital twins. The innovation story highlights the multi-sectoral cooperation required for successful innovation in the Industry 4.0 space.

Telefnica emphasizes that Europe’s industrial competitiveness depends on innovation and a successful green and digital transition. Industry 4.0 and 5G will play an important role in this regard. As demonstrated by Telefónica’s pan-European 5G trials and testbeds, the telecom sector will act as a strategic partner in the digital transformation of the industrial ecosystem, and will lead the way to Industry 4.0 through cross-sectoral partnerships and joint innovation. can be accelerated.

Bringing innovation from the lab to the market requires:

Implement an innovation-friendly framework that enables “out-of-the-box” initiatives and provides a business model with legal certainty. Accelerate time to market by incentivizing and funding testbeds and sandboxes. This facilitates testing of innovative technical solutions and new business models, and supports scale-up of major technology-based projects.

Investment in STEM education is also essential for the industry to transform, and Europe needs to retain European talent and attract external talent.

Innovate or be history

As summarized by Dr. Martin Brudermller, Chairman of the ERT Committee on Competitiveness and Innovation and CEO of BASF SE, the greatest opportunities are embedded in holistic, integrated and business-driven innovation. . That’s why we all share the responsibility of reestablishing leadership in tomorrow’s technology. Only by achieving that can we be sure that Europe will continue to be a great place to live, learn and work. We must innovate or become history.

For more information, please visit the ERT Innovation microsite.

