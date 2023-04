Google cuts some perks to cut costs amid AI race

Comments on this story

comment

Google, known for its free sushi lunches and company-provided massages, is cutting back on some of its perks as the tech giant rushes to cut costs and pivot to focus more on artificial intelligence.

The company is closing some of its microkitchens in many of its offices and offering free snacks, cereal, espresso, We provide seltzer water. Spending on personal laptops and other equipment is also reduced.

The mass layoffs that rocked the company earlier this year have yet to be resolved in some countries, Porat said in an email.

The change is part of a major shift at Google, which enacted its first major layoffs in January by laying off 12,000 people, ensuring the company is safe from the job cuts that have rocked the tech industry over the past six months. Among the high-paid tech companies, Google has become famous for free perks like laundry, massages, meals, and training facilities. Benefits, generous salaries, and regular stock grants have earned the company a reputation as one of Silicon Valley’s most comfortable employers. During the pandemic, some of his Google employees complained that the company wasn’t delivering food to their homes.

But with tech stocks plummeting and recession fears ending the golden age of tech workers, Google has joined its competitors, laying off thousands of employees, curtailing expansion projects, and slashing its workforce. We have ended a perk that we have long taken for granted.

“We are making some practical changes to continue to provide industry-leading perks, perks and amenities while remaining a responsible steward of our resources.

The job cuts come as Google struggles to keep pace with Microsoft and has a growing roster of well-funded startups launching new AI products. These companies, many in the industry, say will change the way people interact with computers and usher in a new era of technology. competition and innovation.

Porat said the work is particularly important given recent growth, the challenging economic environment, and the fantastic investment opportunities that advance the technology, especially in AI. Google is also moving teams to focus on higher-priority work, keeping the pace of new hires lower than in years past, and cutting spending on software tools, equipment and consultants, she said. rice field.

Google has spent billions of dollars on AI over the past decade and employed many of the world’s top researchers, but a much smaller company, OpenAI, has launched AI tools such as image generators and chatbots. When I started doing it, I was stuck. Everyday users, tech workers, Wall Street.

That said, Google remains at the center of the AI ​​race, with massive data centers filled with computer servers running the enormous energy-hungry computer programs needed to train cutting-edge AI algorithms. superior in execution. According to Porat, the focus of many companies today is finding ways to use these computers more efficiently to save time and energy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2023/03/31/google-cuts-food-perks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related