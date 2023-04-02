ARC Ento Tech on Mining Bug Power to Tackle the Global Garbage Crisis





What happens when you combine decades of mining experience with entomology and a desire to improve the planet? For brothers Ramon and Ricky Atayde, this combination has created ARC Ento Tech Ltd. This company turns municipal solid waste (MSW) into animal feed, fertilizer, and a reductant to replace coke charcoal.

MSW, aka garbage, is a huge problem all over the world, in both rural and urban areas. The average American wastes about 4.9 pounds of garbage per day. In Australia, where ARC Ento Tech is headquartered, more than half of his 67 million tonnes of MSW go to landfills.

Developing countries are grappling with population growth and rapid urbanization, causing a significant increase in the amount of MSW consumers produce. Local governments are struggling to effectively manage their growing garbage problem.

The global reach of the MSW problem is a key component of ARC Ento Tech’s fundamental goal of turning waste from anywhere in the world into a valuable resource.

The company’s system utilizes black flies to consume organic waste (such as food scraps) and produce larvae that can be used as food or fertilizer. Resistant organic waste (wood, rubber, paper) and plastic leftovers are transformed into industrial high-carbon reducing agents through a patent-pending technological process.

Most companies that use Black Wolves to process their waste bring their waste to one plant. ARC Ento Tech turns that model upside down.

Ramon Atayde, the company’s chairman and managing director, told AFN: “That way, you don’t have to spend on logistics, which is the single biggest cost factor for most companies today.”

The company has now established its first six factories and is raising capital to expand across Australia and internationally.

Atayde (RA) is a mining veteran. Read how his background influences his current work and why he believes distributed systems are the key to achieving sustainable processes at scale.

ARC Ento Tech Ltd. co-founder Ricky Atayde said: Image credit: ARC Ento Tech Ltd. AFN: How did you come across insects?

RA: Onii-chan [Ricky Atayde] An entomologist, he has studied and grown insects for the pet food industry for over 15 years. I have been in the mining industry for his 36 years.

About 5 years ago, [my brother] In Australia, the live insect trade is around $17 million and there are only two major players, so the pet industry should be on the lookout. I saw an opportunity for a third player. Even if the market share he got is only 10%, it’s reasonable.

But we didn’t want to be a pet food tycoon. We wanted to do something that had real impact on the world.

My brother felt that the black soldier fly was the only insect that could make a difference. he was growing them. The technology on Black Wolves is actually an emerging industry as he was only developed a decade or so ago.

The world already sees blackfly as a possibility [solution] It solves the problem of organic waste and provides a sustainable source of protein as an alternative to fishmeal, one of the main protein ingredients in livestock feed. We cannot sustain our consumption.

In the old days, fishmeal was made from bycatch. Today they use food fish that other countries can actually consume, so it is no longer sustainable.

AFN: What sets you apart from other companies using black solder fly?

RA: The black soldier fly industry around the world is using a very conventional and outdated model. They spend a lot of money on his one big factory and transport food to those factory insects.

it’s expensive. These companies do not sell insect proteins at high profit margins. We were selling for breakeven.

Second, everyone was still using the standard tray batch system.

I was able to scale up my background. In mining, we don’t talk micro. everything is big. I don’t think of things as he’s a ton a day industry. I look at things from a million tonnes per year perspective.

So I was able to find equipment, methods, processes, borrow from the industry I’ve been exposed to, and apply them to this new method we’re developing to see if nature accepts it. We don’t want to change the nature of flies. We want to use our physical abilities and instincts to survive by eating waste.

That’s how we developed this continuous process, and it’s our patent-pending technology.

Image credit: ARC Ento Tech Ltd AFN: What about plastic waste?

RA: Unfortunately, 80% of that red bin is plastic waste. I didn’t want to make any more furniture. We didn’t want to make more construction materials because construction materials is a retail-focused solution.

Leveraging my background as a mining engineer, I have also gained a lot of experience in the steel and metallurgy fields. One of the key components of our industry is the carbon source we get from coal.

So we produce synthetic coal from that plastic waste.

AFN: What are the main problems the system solves?

RA: To overcome the logistical issues of feeding the flies, we knew where most of the waste was going.

Instead of going to a centralized plant, decentralize the system and put the plant in a landfill. Waste is collected anyway, so you don’t have to pay for logistics. And it’s the same situation all over the world.

As a result of the investigation, the red bottle [garbage] Waste is food waste on average. The same is true in developing countries, and perhaps even worse, due to the lack of storage and handling facilities. That is why we locate our processing plants close to the waste.

AFN: Why Black Soldiers Fly

RA: Compare that to blow flies and house flies. Those are filth flies. The difference is that because filth flies have to eat every day, they are attracted to contaminated waste. That’s how they pick up pathogens and spread them.

Nature has placed a very difficult physical limitation on the adult black soldier fly. That mouth no longer works. it is not edible. And only 14 days to live. Their sole purpose is to reproduce, spawn and die.

Its larvae are precious. Their larvae are the perfect eating machine because they have different physical advantages than other flies. And it has a high protein content.

But more important is digestibility. Some have a high crude protein content. Not all crude protein is digestible.

For example, when using fishmeal in poultry feed, chicken consumes only 40-45% of the protein content. The rest becomes fertilizer, which is a waste of that resource.

Insect proteins, on the other hand, are much more digestible and may have a lower protein content, but are 75-80% digestible.

Separation of mixed garbage. Image credit: ARC Ento Tech AFN: Has this job changed your mind about what is waste and what isn’t?

RA: We don’t look at waste like we used to. We now see it as a resource. It may not end up in a new plastic bottle or in a particular nutrient reclaimed. A rotten apple doesn’t turn into a fresh apple. But that waste can be used in some way to deliver those fresh apples.

So now we are not dependent on primary natural resources. In practice, there are secondary sources of raw materials and commodities. We don’t go out into nature and take it continuously from there. We got everything we needed from everything we consumed. That’s the circularity of the concept.

AFN: Describe the major challenges you faced building the system/company.

RA: Our challenge was to make it affordable. We can’t go to the market and say this is the way to go, but we have to pay more.

We had to find a way to make our business model dependent on the product rather than the front end. People often benefit from gate fees and processing fees. They forget to make sure this works on the backend. When that happens, countries that don’t pay upfront because they can’t afford it are eliminated.

We have developed a system that allows you to build an independent business. Our model works everywhere: Australia, USA, Europe, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Africa. This model works because it lowers the price of food.

It also contributes to healthy agriculture because it is more involved in soil health, for example by providing adequate carbon content instead of promoting the use of chemical fertilizers. We provide chemical Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium blends as well as the appropriate micronutrients from our sources.

We now have Macquarie University, Western Sydney University, Sydney University, and even Newcastle University, and recently the introduction has sparked, among them the University of South Queensland, to work with us because we are completely off track. very enthusiastic about it.

Most black soldier fly companies stay on the safe side, not dealing with contaminated waste, only clean agricultural waste. Because it makes everything easier.

