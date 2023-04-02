Google CEO Sundar Pichai Talks AI Moment: You’ll See We’re Bold





Other highlights from Pichai’s remarks include:

Initial lukewarm reaction to Google’s Bard chatbot:

I wanted to be careful when I put out Bard, so the response shouldn’t come as a surprise. But in a way it feels like we put a powered up Civic in a race against a more powerful car. to function. But we will iterate quickly. It is clear that there are models with higher performance. Soon, when this goes live, we plan to upgrade Bard to his more capable PaLM model. This brings more features such as reasoning, coding, etc., to better answer math questions. So we will see progress in the next week.

On whether ChatGPT’s success came as a surprise:

At OpenAI, we had a lot of context. We had some incredibly smart people, some of whom had worked at Google before, so I knew what the team was made of. So I guess OpenAI’s progress didn’t surprise us. I think you know ChatGPT, thanks to them for finding something on Product/Market Fit. I think

Addressing concerns about tech companies racing to advance AI, he said:

It sometimes worries me when people use the words ‘race’ and ‘first’. I have been thinking about AI for a long time. We are definitely working on technology. Technology is incredibly beneficial, but it can clearly be harmful. So I think it’s very important that we all take responsibility for how we approach it.

On the return of Larry Page and Sergey Brin:

I had several meetings with them. Sergey has been interacting with our engineers for some time. He is also a deep mathematician and computer scientist. So for him, the underlying technology, if I take his word for it, I would say it’s the most exciting thing he’s seen in his lifetime, so that’s the excitement. And I’m happy. They always said, call me whenever you need. And I call them

An open letter signed by nearly 2,000 AI researchers and tech luminaries, including Elon Musk, urges companies to halt development of powerful AI systems for at least six months.

I think it’s important to hear concerns in this area. There are many thoughtful people behind it, including those who have been thinking about AI for a long time. When I spoke with Elon eight years ago, he was deeply concerned about the safety of his AI. I think he’s been wondering about it for a long time. And I think he also has merit to care about. I don’t agree with everything there and the specifics of how you do it, but [the letter] worth being there.

As to whether he was concerned about the dangers of creating artificial general intelligence (AGI), an AI that surpasses human intelligence:

When is AGI? what is that? how do you define it? when will you get here? Those are all good questions. But for me, it’s clear that these systems are very capable, so it hardly matters. So it hardly matters if you’ve reached AGI. You’ll have a system that benefits and can actually harm you on a scale never seen before. Is it possible to have an AI system that can cause massive disinformation? Yes. Are you AGI? It doesn’t really matter.

On why climate change activism gives AI hope:

As with climate change, one of the things that gives me hope about AI is that it affects everyone. Over time, we live on her one planet, so both of these are problems with similar characteristics in the sense that they cannot be unilaterally secured by AI. By definition, it affects everyone. So it shows me that the collective will will emerge over time to tackle all of this responsibly.

