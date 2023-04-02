White House Keys on Tech at 2nd Democracy Summit – MeriTalk





At the second annual American Democracy Summit in Washington, D.C. this week, the White House emphasized the important steps taken by the Biden-Harris administration to drive innovation in emerging technologies and to continue to build on them. announced a number of new initiatives for that work.

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Secretary Arati Prabhakar announced the actions the federal government will take to harness the power of these new technologies and mitigate their risks.

President Biden often says democracy must prove it works in the 21st century. Science, technology and innovation are integral to this challenge, Prabhakar said on his third day of the summit, held at the Washington Convention Center in downtown Washington, DC. A door to step beyond the limits of today to another tomorrow, a better tomorrow.

We were living in an era of rapid technological change, she continued, adding advances in artificial intelligence (AI), biological technology, new energy technologies, and social sciences. Each of these presents tremendous potential and tremendous risk.

The OSTP Director began to explain an age-old dilemma regarding the raw power of technology. This explains how history shows that technology has been used for both good and evil.

AI is the most powerful technology of our time, she explained. To reap the benefits, you must start by tackling the risks.

myriad new initiatives

Prabhakar said the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has launched the Trusted and Responsible AI Resource Center for Risk Management following the announcement of the AI ​​Risk Management Framework.

The online resource center will be a central hub for AI creators to access foundational content, technical documentation and toolkits to enable responsible development and technology use, Prabhakar said. This his website includes standards, measurements, indicators, and datasets.

OSTP also announced a national strategy during the summit to promote privacy-preserving data sharing and analytics.

The most interesting data in the world is about people. So this is also the most dangerous data in the world, said Prabhakar. This strategy is a roadmap for using privacy-enhancing technologies to weather this storm.

The agency also launched the National Goal for Digital Asset Research and Development, which outlines priorities for responsible research and development of digital assets. These goals will help digital asset developers enforce more democratic principles and protect consumers by default, the White House said.

Days before the Democracy Summit began, President Biden signed an executive order banning the government from operating commercial spyware if it poses a serious security risk or a serious risk of improper use by a foreign government.

The State Department has joined 44 other nations in endorsing new guiding principles on government use of surveillance technology. These principles outline how governments can respect democratic values ​​and protect human rights when using surveillance technology.

This principle aims to prevent the abuse of surveillance technology to enable human rights abuses in government use of internet controls. Combining video surveillance with artificial intelligence-driven tools. Using big data analytics tools.

Historical policy construction

All of these initiatives build on recent actions taken by the federal government after implementing a series of challenges to advance democracy-affirming technology, Prabhakar said.

In his March 30 speech, Prabhakar called for OSTP’s AI Bill of Rights Blueprint, NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework, the White House’s National AI Research Resource, and President Biden’s executive order promoting data fairness. especially emphasized.

As a democracy, she said, we have a great opportunity and a great responsibility to develop and use new technologies to enhance our most important values. The answer to the problem is not one-size-fits-all and should be tailored to local conditions.

