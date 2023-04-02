Google Reveals How It Detects Fake Local Business Reviews





Google has published a blog post sharing updates to its machine learning system to find and remove more fake reviews, fake business listings, and fraudulently posted images and videos.

Automated systems and human review teams have removed over 200 million photos and 7 million videos, and blocked or deleted over 115 million reviews. This is a 20% increase from the year before where he is in 2021.

How Google detects user-submitted spam

Google uses all-new machine learning models to find and remove fake and abusive content.

These machine learning models look for unusual patterns in user-submitted content. This flags a new form of exploitation that has never been seen before.

Shared by Google:

“We have long used machine intelligence to identify patterns of potential abuse, and we continue to evolve the technology.

Last year, we launched a major update to our machine learning models. This allowed us to identify new abuse trends many times faster than before.

For example, our automated system detected a spike in business profiles for websites ending in .design or .top. This is something that is difficult to find manually among millions of profiles.

Our team of analysts quickly confirmed that these websites were fake and were able to remove them and disable the associated accounts immediately. ”

Our systems review new content before posting to block fake or abusive content submitted to the Google Maps system.

We also deploy machine learning models to scan already published content to find fake content that may have slipped through the initial review.

These new systems will block spam sooner and catch more spam than in 2021.

Google explains:

“In some places, scammers have started overlaying inaccurate phone numbers on top of posted photos in an attempt to trick unsuspecting victims into calling the scammers instead of the actual business. is.

To address this issue, we deployed a new machine learning model that can recognize numbers superimposed on a provided image by analyzing certain visual details and photo layouts.

With this model, we were able to detect and block the majority of these fraudulent and policy-violating images before they were published. ”

Spam blocking statistics

Google’s announcement shared the following in 2022:

Google blocked or removed more than 115 million reviews, most of which were blocked before they were published. A new anti-spam algorithm has removed over 200 million photos of him and over 7 million videos of him that violate Google’s content policy. He blocked attempts to create fake business profiles 20 million times. Enhanced protection for over 185,000 businesses experiencing suspicious activity.

In January 2023, Google sent a comment to the FTC (read the PDF here), sharing that Google uses signals to identify and verify fake accounts.

Google also shared that it scans images to detect content overlaid on them. This is intended to divert calls away from the business to the scammer’s phone number.

We also use a system called “intelligent text matching” that checks for word patterns similar to bots, duplicate content, and known fake reviews to help identify misleading content.

Authentic, Safe, Reliable

Google uses both automated and human reviewers to block fraudulent activity in the Google Maps ecosystem.

Detecting fraud in Google Maps is important for both users who rely on business reviews and businesses who list their businesses on the system.

Featured image from Shutterstock/ViDI Studio

Source: Google

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-maps-fake-business-reviews/483664/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related