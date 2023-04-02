UNCTAD and Thailand partner to empower women to use technology





The two organizations will train women researchers and entrepreneurs on how to harness the power of science, technology and innovation to drive more sustainable and inclusive growth.

SHUTTERSTOCK/kittirat roekburi | A Thai female technician checks the valve regulator of a hydrogen tank.

UNCTAD and Thailand Scientific Research and Innovation (TSRI) are working together to train women entrepreneurs and researchers on the country’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model.

The Thai government introduced the model as part of a post-pandemic recovery strategy aimed at leveraging the country’s biodiversity and cultural richness while promoting more sustainable and inclusive opportunities. .

Harnessing technology and innovation, and providing legal and financial support, this model helps companies become more competitive in four industries: agriculture and food. medicine and wellness; bioenergy, biomaterials and biochemistry; tourism and the creative economy.

The government expects the model to help boost the combined GDP of the four industries from 3.4 trillion baht (about $99.5 billion) to 4.4 trillion baht (about $128.7 billion) in the next five years by almost 30%. increase.

Through this partnership, UNCTAD and TSRI will train women researchers and entrepreneurs in developing countries on how to adapt and implement the concepts of the BCG model in their own countries.

The two organizations formally signed the agreement on March 29 during the 26th session of the Committee on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD).

The bio-circular green economy model has the potential to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development and he appreciates Thailand’s readiness to share its experience in this regard, UNCTAD said. and Shamika N. Sirimannu, Director of Logistics, said at the signing ceremony.

Sirimannu said there has been a lot of interest from other developing countries to learn about this innovative model, and the agreement is a follow-up to discussions initiated in 2022 during the 25th session of the CSTD. He added that it is

Possibilities of Women Researchers and Entrepreneurs to Promote Sustainability

As part of the first phase of the partnership, the two organizations will train 15 female researchers and entrepreneurs in developing countries in the BCG model. Training Her workshop will be held in Bangkok, Thailand in August 2023.

UNCTAD and TSRI, working closely with their Permanent National Mission in Geneva, Switzerland, invite potential candidates from CSTD Member States in Asia and Africa.

Participants will receive training on best practices for leveraging science, technology and innovation in four targeted industries. Successful women entrepreneurs, policy makers, and eminent experts from Thai universities and research institutes will provide insights and share their experiences on applying technology and innovation in a model-friendly way.

As we look to the future, it’s time to focus on approaches to well-being, equality and productivity that serve the developing world. Women entrepreneurs and researchers have high untapped potential, said her Patamawadee Pochanukul, president of TSRI.

South-South cooperation to empower developing countries

This program harnesses the power of South-South cooperation.

Thailand’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Supatra Srimaitriphytak said this is important to ensure policy cohesion and complementary practices, and promote alternative development strategies to empower developing countries. rice field.

This kind of cooperation links STI knowledge to biodiversity and cultural diversity and encourages alternative development strategies that strengthen developing countries’ internal strengths for sustainability, said Srimaitreephithak.

