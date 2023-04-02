Google layoffs: Some dismissed employees could receive up to Rs 260 crore in severance pay





According to a new report, Google’s Ireland office may offer a generous severance package worth $320,000 (roughly Rs 2.6 billion) to some laid-off staff. , affecting his 240 workers in Ireland.

The severance package reportedly includes six weeks’ wages for each year worked at the company, according to a Sunday Times report. The Sunday Times didn’t give specific examples, but noted that long-term staff could be well paid. This report assumes that these dismissed employees have been with Google since it began operations in Ireland in 2003.

When announcing the layoffs, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote a memo to all employees saying they were hired because of economic realities that differed from those they are currently facing. In the memo, Pichai said U.S. employees affected by the layoffs will receive a minimum of 16 weeks of severance pay, along with two weeks of severance pay for each year of their employment at the company. However, in February, some laid-off workers were informed that they would receive fewer stock units as part of their severance package due to “inaccurate calculations” by Google.

The severance packages offered to laid-off Google employees in Ireland are more generous than those offered in the United States.

Google isn’t the only tech company to make layoffs. Amazon and Meta have laid him off twice in the space of a few months. Layoffs laid off 27,000 people at Amazon and 21,000 people at Meta. Economic uncertainty is driving further job cuts in the tech industry and related sectors such as media, social media and banking.

