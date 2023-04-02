GM plans to phase out Apple CarPlay in EVs with help from Google





General Motors is phasing out widely used Apple’s (AAPL) CarPlay and Android Auto technologies to allow drivers to bypass their vehicles’ infotainment systems and replace them with future electric vehicles. We plan to move to an embedded infotainment system developed by Google (GOOG).

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems allow users to mirror their smartphone screens onto their car’s dashboard display.

GM’s decision to stop offering these systems in future electric vehicles, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, will help automakers get more data on how consumers drive and charge their EVs. It might help.

GM is partnering with Alphabets Google to design in-vehicle navigation and infotainment systems for future EVs.

The decision to phase out CarPlay smartphone projection technology is a setback for Apple in its race against Google to grab more space on automotive dashboards in North America. It boasted of offering more CarPlay or Android Auto-equipped models than brands.

GM has been working with Google since 2019 to develop a software foundation for an infotainment system that will be more tightly integrated with other vehicle systems such as GM’s Super Cruise Driver Assistant. Automakers are accelerating their strategies to make EVs a platform for digital subscription services.

By 2035, GM’s goal is to phase out production of new internal combustion lightweight vehicles.

GM can benefit from focusing its engineers and investments on one approach to more closely connecting in-vehicle infotainment and navigation with features such as driver assistance, said GM’s chief digital officer. One Edward Kummer and Mike Hichme, Executive Director of Digital Cockpit Experience, said: interview.

Hitchme told Reuters that there will be many new driver assistance features that work more closely with navigation. I don’t want these features to be designed in such a way that they depend on who has the phone.

GM says buyers of GM EVs with the new system will have access to Google Maps and Google Assistant, a voice command system, at no additional charge for eight years. GM said future infotainment systems will offer applications such as Spotify’s music service, Audible, and services many drivers now access via smartphones.

Kummer said he believes there is an opportunity for subscription revenue. GM CEO Mary Barra aims to bring annual revenue from subscriptions from $20 billion to $25 billion by 2030.

GM will continue to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring systems in its combustion models. GM said owners of vehicles with mirroring technology can continue to use the system.

GM says drivers can also use Bluetooth wireless connectivity to listen to music and make phone calls on iPhones and Android smartphones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/01/business/gm-apple-play-evs/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related