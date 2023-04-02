Google founder subpoenas ex-Disney exec





A photo of Jeffrey Epstein released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

Google founder Sergey Brin, former Disney executive Michael Ovitz, Hyatt Hotels executive chairman Thomas Pritzker, and fourth-billionaire and real estate investor Mort Zuckerman are US Virgin. Received a subpoena in a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase relating to sex trafficking by the island government. Jeffrey Epstein.

The subpoena was first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Friday. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNBC.

The subpoena calls for correspondence and documents related to the bank and Epstein, the WSJ notes.

The subpoena news is questioned under oath in a lawsuit alleging JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon ignored warning signs about Epstein for years and continued to keep him as a client. will be brought in three days after being reported to answer.

Kelly Sullivan | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Last week, the Virgin Islands said in a press release, “JPMorgan Chase claims it was able to prevent the harm and trauma faced by survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s vicious abuse.”

“Instead, however, the bank has chosen to take a different look at these legal issues while continuing to use its banking relationships to grow its business with new customers introduced by Epstein.

On March 20, Judge Jed Rakoff will rule a case against the bank, as well as a similar case by a woman who alleges Epstein trafficked, so it can proceed to trial.

Plaintiffs allege that JP Morgan knowingly profited from participating in Epstein’s human trafficking scheme. Epstein transported women to his residence in the Virgin Islands to enable them to sexually abuse them.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, in an interview with Jim Cramer, Feb. 23, 2023.

CNBC

JP Morgan has denied the allegations in a lawsuit pending in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Earlier this month, the bank sued former JP Morgan investment banker Jess Staley, claiming he was responsible for lawsuits related to Epstein.

Banks are trying to get back more than $80 million they paid Staley. He stepped down as his CEO of Barclays in 2021 after an investigation by UK financial regulators into his ties to Epstein.

Earlier this month, a Virgin Islands attorney told the court that Dimon knew Epstein was a sex trafficker in 2008. That was the year Epstein was first accused of sex crimes in Florida state court.

“If Staley is a rogue employee, why isn’t Jamie Dimon?” Attorney Mimi Liu said at the hearing.

“Staley knew, Dimon knew, JPMorgan Chase knew,” Liu said of Epstein’s criminal activity.

Attorneys for JP Morgan said at the time that the bank disputed those allegations, “particularly to the point that Jamie Dimon had certain knowledge.” “I don’t remember looking into Epstein’s accounts.”

JP Morgan ended its client relationship with Epstein in 2013.

Epstein, a former friend of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew, was arrested in July 2019 on federal child sex trafficking charges. He committed suicide in a Manhattan prison cell a month later after being denied bail.

