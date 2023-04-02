Top AI Engineer Quits Google After Bard Gets ChatGPT Training: Report





According to The Information, a top Google researcher has resigned after warning executives that Bard was being trained by ChatGPT. A Google spokesperson told The Verge that Bard was not trained on data from his ChatGPT. The researcher is one of many of his Google employees who left the company to join OpenAI. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration.

Access your favorite topics with a personalized feed while you’re on the go.download the app

According to a recent report in The Information, Google’s top AI researcher, Jacob Devlin, told Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives that the company’s ChatGPT competitor, Bard, is using OpenAI’s chat He resigned earlier this year after warning that he was being trained using the bot’s data.

The publication cited sources with direct knowledge of the matter and another individual who had been briefed on it. Spokespeople for Google and OpenAI did not respond to requests for comment before publication. However, a Google spokesperson appeared to deny the report in a statement to The Verge.

“Bard has not been trained on data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT,” a spokesperson told The Verge.

According to The Information, Devlin told executives he believed the team working on Bard was using information from ShareGPT. It warned executives that Bard could sound too similar to OpenAI’s chatbot.

According to The Information, researchers and other Google staff also felt they violated OpenAI’s terms of service.

A person told The Information that Google stopped using the data to train Bird after Devlin warned executives about the problem.

Shortly after leaving Google in January, Devlin joined OpenAI. Insiders previously reported that Devlin was one of several AI researchers who left Google earlier this year because of a competitor.

Having worked at Google for over five years, Devlin was lead author of the 2018 research paper on training machine learning models for search accuracy that sparked the AI ​​boom. His research has since become part of both Google’s and OpenAI’s language models, reports Insider and The Information.

OpenAI has hired dozens of former Alphabet staff over the years. Google and his OpenAI have been embroiled in an AI arms race since Google’s chatbot made headlines in November when it could do anything from writing essays to providing basic code.

Earlier this month, Google released Bard to select user groups in the US and UK. But Google’s efforts to catch up with OpenAI don’t stop there. Alphabet’s two AI teams, DeepMind and Google Brain, are joining forces to better compete with OpenAI, according to The Information.

Read the full The Information on our website.

do you work in tech? Contact the reporter from a non-work email at gkay@insider.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/ai-researcher-quit-google-openai-bard-training-on-chatgpt-report-2023-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related