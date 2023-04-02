Google Assistant may be doomed: Department reorganized to focus on Bard





Enlarge / The words “Hey Google” in the Google Pavilion at the 2018 CES Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Those words activate his Google Assistant, Google’s virtual personal assistant.

What is the fate of Google Assistant? Evidence is mounting that the sector is crumbling. The latest news comes from CNBC’s Jennifer Elias, who says the Google Assistant division has been “reorganized” to “greatly prioritize” Bard over the Google Assistant. It looks like the team has been reassigned.

We’ll get into the details of the report shortly, but first, here’s a quick rundown of what the Assistant has been through under Google over the past two years.

Google Assistant saw eight major speaker/smart display hardware releases in the five-year period from 2016 to 2021, but hardware releases seem to have stalled. The last hardware release was March 2021. That was two years ago. In 2022, Google has removed Assistant support from his two internal product lines. Nest Wi-Fi and Fitbit wearable. In 2022, there will also be a report from The Information, saying that Google “want to invest less in developing voice search for cars and his non-Google devices with the Google Assistant.” Google Assistant driving mode will be retired in 2022. Google Assistant’s “Duplex on the web” feature will also be retired in 2022. His one of Google Assistant’s core proprietary features, Reminders, will soon be discontinued in favor of Google Task Reminders. Google Assistant has never made money. The hardware is sold at a fixed price, there are no ads, and no one pays a monthly fee to use Assistant. And while processing all those voice commands comes at a significant server cost, some new devices are moving to on-device processing in a stealthy cost-cutting move. , Amazon Alexa, is in the same boat, losing $10 billion a year.

Each of these developments may be dismissed individually, but together they begin to paint the familiar picture of Google’s looming shutdown.

According to the latest news from CNBC, it looks like the assistant team won’t be working on assistants anymore. A memo to employees titled Assistant and Bard Team Changes lists a number of executive changes. Amar Subramanya, Google Assistant’s VP of Engineering, will lead engineering for his Bard. Another Google Assistant VP of Engineering, Jianchang Mao, is leaving Google “for personal reasons.” Mao will be replaced by Peeyush Ranjan, who is currently vice president of Google’s commerce division and oversees payments. (Payments at Google have been an incredible disaster over the last few years. Seeing someone run away and run another division raises eyebrows.)

The memo, from Sissie Hsiao, vice president and leader of the Google Assistant business unit, instructs the assistant team to: [their] We look forward to continuing to support and ensure that future opportunities are executed. The assistant team now appears to be playing a role in helping Google’s “Code Red” fight against ChatGPT.

Integrating Google Assistant with Bard makes some sense, if the two units aren’t separate products. Everyone expected Bard to somehow integrate with Google Search, like ChatGPT and Bing, but the product the company released was a standalone “” that wasn’t connected to search at all. It’s a chatbot. Just like ChatGPT, it can generate paragraphs of suspiciously accurate text based on what you see on the Internet.

Google kills the product Google Assistant is a voice product that is mainly concerned with the accuracy of speech recognition, recognizing and performing voice tasks such as “turn off the lights”, “set reminders” and “ambient computing”. or available anywhere. It can be used on many devices, just like Star Trek computers. Although there is some overlap as both services can return answers, Google Assistant’s current Google Search powered answer system is a perfect fit for Google Assistant. Google Bard can generate paragraphs of text, but when those answers are read aloud, the Assistant’s short answers are better than over and over again with a clumsy, monotonous text-to-speech system.

Bard’s and Assistant’s interfaces are similar in that they both look like chat apps, so they have similar monetization issues, but they’re actually using both products for different purposes. Assuming the Google Assistant idea isn’t completely dead at Google, we can envision a future where Bard’s language model helps us understand what users want, and then do it. Service is years away from anything like that. Today’s assistants don’t have language model issues, just voice recognition issues, and Bard won’t help with that.

We’ve seen Google do this all the time. Shut down good projects for replacements that aren’t ready or are full of feature regressions. Bard’s development and Google’s AI strategy in general seem slow compared to the deployment of OpenAI and Microsoft’s ChatGPT, so more manpower might help. Not that you need to take resources away from Google Assistant for that, but the service is purely a money trap.

