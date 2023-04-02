Breakingviews: Google laughs off the shrinking behavior of Chinese tech





HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) – As an $18 trillion economy inhabited by 1.4 billion people, China is a statistically superlative natural font. But the country’s internet giants are dwarfed by American giants like Alphabet (GOOGL.O), owner of $1.3 trillion Google. Prompted by historically low valuations and years of regulatory woes, Alibaba (9988.HK) this week announced plans to split into six parts, a path other local conglomerates will follow. opened. Investors are cheering, but perhaps Cupertino, Mountain View, and Seattle are also splashing champagne Jeroboam.

At its peak, Alibaba, Tencent (0700.HK), Meituan (3690.HK), PDD (PDD.O), JD.com (9618.HK), NetEase (9999.HK), Baidu (9888.HK), Xiaomi (1810.HK) will surpass $2.5 trillion in February 2021. Access to cheap capital has helped founders like Alibabas Jack Ma to diversify quickly and build vast empires with global ambitions. But President Xi Jinping, nervous about management’s paranoia, monopolistic behavior, users’ misuse of his data, and uncertain financial risks, has embarked on a curb on the industry.

The ensuing crackdown has more than halved the combined market cap of China’s octets. Meanwhile, the top eight U.S. tech companies, led by Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Alphabet, are currently worth $8 trillion. Splitting up a conglomerate like Alibaba should help boost its valuation and avoid regulatory risk. Bernstein analysts estimate Alibaba’s total parts could be worth $392 billion, compared with $228 billion before the deal was announced. There will be economies of scale.

Data from Refinitiv Eikon shows that American tech giants are already generating three times more revenue and nearly five times more free cash flow than their ambitious Chinese rivals. Deep-pocketed Alphabet and Meta Platforms (META.O) are tapping into Southeast Asia, Facebook’s fastest-growing market.

Scale can also support innovation. A lot of hard science comes out of corporate labs because conglomerates can easily skim profits from stable businesses and put it into an expensive long shot of artificial intelligence, nanocomputers and the Batmobile. Alphabets, for example, has an R&D budget of $40 billion in 2022, 11 times more than that of Chinese search monopoly Baidu, who is also poised to become an AI powerhouse in his own right. Shareholders of Alibaba’s cash cow e-commerce division, the cloud he may not want to fund the risky bets of computing affiliates.

Xi may be happy to shrink his country’s dot-com empire. Their American rivals would enjoy watching him.

(Author is a Breakingviews columnist for Reuters. Opinions expressed are his own.)

Chinese tech conglomerate Alibaba announced on March 28 that it plans to split into six divisions, most of which will consider raising capital or going public.

