Exclusive: Google says Microsoft’s cloud practices are anti-competitive

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O)’s Google Cloud has accused Microsoft (MSFT.O) of anti-competitive cloud computing practices and has filed imminent lawsuits with several European cloud vendors. criticized the deal. License Terms.

In Google Cloud’s first public comments on Microsoft and its European deal, vice president Amit Zavery told Reuters the company has raised the issue with antitrust agencies, urging European Union antitrust regulators to take a closer look. said.

In response, Microsoft noted a blog post last May in which its president, Brad Smith, said, “We are in a healthy No. 2 position in cloud services, with a market share of 20% in global cloud services revenue. It’s slightly over 100%,” he said.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday:

Fast-growing multi-billion dollar cloud computing business sees fierce competition between two US tech giants, with Google trailing market leaders Amazon (AMZN.O) and Microsoft .

The sector has recently come under greater regulatory scrutiny, including in the US and UK. This is because a few players dominate, and their role becomes more important as more and more companies move their services to the cloud.

Microsoft has offered to change its cloud computing practices in deals with several smaller competitors that will suspend its antitrust claims, but we’ll get to know it first hand. person told Reuters this week.

The move would stave off an EU investigation.

“Microsoft has definitely taken a very anti-competitive stance in the cloud. , the customer has a choice,” Zavery said in an interview late Wednesday.

“When we talk to many customers, we find that many of these bundling practices, and the way they create pricing and licensing restrictions, make it difficult to choose other providers.” he added.

‘unfair advantage’

Zavery said individual deals with several smaller European cloud vendors would only benefit Microsoft.

“They selectively bought out the complainers and didn’t make those terms available to everyone. So it’s definitely an unfair advantage for Microsoft and people who complained anyway to Microsoft.”

“Whatever they offer, there should be conditions that apply to everyone, not just the one or two they pick and choose, and that they have so much market power. It shows that you have

“My message to regulators is that even if one or two vendors may solve it, the overall problem needs to be solved. , is a problem that we really need to solve.”

The European Commission declined to comment.

Microsoft faces another EU antitrust allegation from CISPE, a member of which includes Amazon. Industry groups rejected Microsoft’s changes.

Zavery dismissed suggestions that the issue was just an altercation between Google and Microsoft.

“The question is not about Google. Let me be clear, it’s the cloud. The premise of the cloud is that it provides an open and flexible way to deploy software, allowing customers to run their software. It was about giving them more choice, in a much easier way, wherever they chose,” he said.

Reported by Foo Yun Chee.Edited by Alexander Smith

