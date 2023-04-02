Google CEO Sundar Pichai has promised an upgrade to the bard AI chatbot soon.





Google CEO Sundar Pichai has responded to criticism of the company’s AI chatbot Bard by promising that Google will soon upgrade Bard.

It’s clear there are more capable models out there, Pichai said in an interview on The New York Times’ Hard Fork podcast.soon, probably like this [podcast] Once live, we plan to upgrade the Bard to a more capable PaLM model. This brings more functionality. Whether it’s reasoning or coding, you’ll be better able to answer math questions. So we will see progress in the next week.

In a way, it feels like we put a powered-up Civic into a race against a more powerful car.

Pichai said Bard runs on a lightweight and efficient version of LaMDA, an AI language model focused on delivering dialogue. In a way, it feels like we put a powered up Civic in a race against a more powerful car,” said Pichai. In comparison, PaLM is a newer language model. It’s massive, and Google claims it’s more capable at handling tasks like common sense reasoning and coding problems.

Bard was first released to the general public on March 21st, but failed to capture the attention and accolades that OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot garnered. In The Verges’ own testing of these systems, Bard was consistently found to be less useful than its rivals. Like all general-purpose chatbots, they can answer a wide range of questions, but their answers are generally fluent and unimaginative, with no reliable data sources available.

Pichai suggested that part of the reason for the bard’s limited abilities is caution within Google.For me it was important not to let [out] He said we’ll need a more capable model before we can fully see if it can handle it well.

Pichai also confirmed that he’s been discussing the work with Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin (Sergey has been dating our engineer for a while), and that he’s been infamous himself. I never messed up development by issuing code red. It must have been someone in the company who sent him an email saying he had Code Red.

Pichai also spoke about concerns that AI development is currently progressing rapidly and could possibly pose a threat to society. AI and Technology Many in the He community have warned of the dangerous competitive dynamics currently taking place between companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft and Google. Earlier this week, an open letter signed by Elon Musk and top AI researchers called for him to halt development of these AI systems for six months.

This requires a lot of discussion. No one knows all the answers.

“I think it’s important in this area to hear concerns,” Pichai said in an open letter calling for a moratorium. No one knows all the answers and no company can get it right. He also said that AI is too important an area not to regulate, but Rather than creating new AI-specific laws, he suggested that it would be better to apply regulations to existing industries, such as privacy regulations and healthcare regulations.

While some experts worry about immediate risks, such as chatbots’ tendency to spread misinformation, others warn of more existential threats. These systems are very difficult to control, suggesting that they could be used destructively when connected to the wider web. Some suggest that we are getting closer to what is known. In other words, systems that are as capable as humans at a wide range of tasks.

It is clear that these systems are going to be very powerful, Pichai said, so it hardly matters if they reach AGI. Is it possible to have an AI system that can cause massive disinformation? Yes. Are you AGI? It doesn’t really matter. Why should we worry about AI safety? Because we need to anticipate this and evolve with the moment.

You can listen to the full interview and read the transcript here.

