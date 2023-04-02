Apple’s new app aims to make classical music more accessible





In the age of streaming, classical music fans had a reason to complain.

Platforms like Spotify, Tidal, Amazon and YouTube are optimized for pop music fans looking for the latest Taylor Swift and Beyonce songs. Also, for the curious newbie, it can be difficult to get past the loops of Pachelbel’s Canon in D major and Mozart’s Rondo His Alla His Turca algorithm.

Apple released a standalone app last week to address these issues. Known as Apple Music Classical, the app features a sleek search engine, a sleek interface, and beginner’s guides to different musical eras, including violinist Hilary Hahn and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Apple hopes the app, which has been in development since the company acquired Amsterdam classics streaming startup Primephonic in 2021, will attract both classics enthusiasts and new listeners. But it remains unclear how much traction the app will gain in a crowded streaming market, where Apple competes with behemoths like Spotify and more traditional dedicated services like Idagio.

In an interview, Apple vice president Oliver Schusser said this was just the beginning, adding that Apple will continue to improve and build out its app database. I was really serious about this.

I spent a few days testing Apple Music Classical, playing with its searches, playlists, and classical music guides. (The app is currently only available for iPhone, but an Android version is in development. There is no desktop version at this time.) Here are my impressions.

Metadata clipping

For pop music, a list of artists, tracks, and albums is usually sufficient. In classical music, however, metadata is more nuanced: composer, piece, soloist, ensemble, instrument, conductor, movement, nickname (such as Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto or Mahler’s Symphony of the Resurrection).

Apple has amassed 50 million such data points in this app, which encompasses about 20,000 composers, 117,000 works, 350,000 movements, and 5 million tracks, and its search function is generally It feels more intuitive than its competitors.

I had a hard time finding recordings of Rachmaninoff’s compositions on many streaming platforms. For example, a search for his name on Spotify shows a chaotic list of his most popular works, including Rhapsody on a Paganini theme performed by various artists.

But with Apple Music Classical, it’s easier to find his recordings quickly because the app can distinguish between composer Rachmaninoff and pianist or conductor Rachmaninoff. The search function isn’t perfect. A Rachmaninoff track by Chinese pianist Niu Niu also appears in the mix of Rachmaninoff recordings. But the app makes it easy to track down specific music.

vast collection

Apple Music Classical has a clean and attractive interface that mimics the main Apple Music app. But it still suffers from a problem that has plagued classic streaming for so long: its sheer catalog.

For example, searching for Verdis Aida brings up a staggering 1,330 recordings. Apple has tried to make navigating such a sprawling list easier. Aida’s page, for example, has a brief description of the opera, the recordings chosen by the editors (Antonio Pappano and Santa he with the National Accademia Orchestra of Cecilia), and his five most frequently performed versions.

But it can still feel overwhelming. It will help you know exactly what you are looking for. The list can be searched, scrolled, or sorted by popularity, name, release date, or time period. For example, if you’re interested in recordings of Aida, in which Leontyne’s Price played the lead role, type Leontyne and you’ll see Erich Hers under the direction of Leinsdorf, Georg Hers Solti, Thomas Schippers, and others. performance can be found.

Opera can be particularly difficult to navigate on streaming platforms due to its long cast member list. Apple lists the singers on each track comprehensively, but it can be difficult to immediately figure out who the star is when perusing an album. It might be modified by an option to enlarge the description, or the album cover to make the words more readable. Apple introduced the ability to search pop songs by lyrics, but Classic doesn’t have such a feature yet.

Through creative playlists, Apple helps make its vast classical repertoire more manageable and reintroduces famous recordings. These playlists cover a variety of genres, including opera, Renaissance music, art songs, minimalism, and more. There is also a list of composers, with suspected contemporary artists such as Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Kaja his Saariaho, and Steve his Reich. Hidden Gems highlights overlooked albums (eg Breaking Waves, a flute music compilation by a Swedish woman, or Consolation: Forgotten Treasures of the Ukrainian Soul). Composers Undiscovered presents lesser-known works by famous composers, including Beethoven’s Scottish Works.

Attract newcomers

Apple hopes the app will help attract new listeners to classical music, and many of the features are meant to shed its elitist image.

The app’s home screen presents a nine-part introduction called Classical Tales, described as a guide to the strange and wonderful world of classical music. The series takes listeners from the Baroque to his 21st century and further back into the music of the Middle Ages and the Renaissance.

A series called Track by Track features commentary by renowned artists such as Hahn and Ma. Cellist Abel Seraoko presents an album of works by Bach and South African and Tanzanian folk songs, explaining how British and Dutch hymns intermingled with African culture. Pianist He Vkingur Olafsson says he feels naked on stage when he plays Mozart’s Piano His Sonata No. 16, a piece that we all have to face as pianists .

One of Apple’s missions seems to be to empower often-overlooked artists, especially women and people of color. For example, the composer tab starts with Beethoven, Bach, and Mozart and extends to Clara Schumann, Caroline Shaw, Erolyn Warren, and William Grant His Still.

Pianist Alice Sarah Ott and conductor Karina Kanelakis participate in an exclusive recording of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with the Dutch Radio Philharmonic Orchestra.

While using the app on a recent morning, I came across the music of Hildegard von Bingen, a 12th-century Benedictine nun and Gregorian chant composer. Hildegard, which I quickly discovered, is something of an app star, and she is portrayed as a scientist, mystic, writer, and philosopher, sitting next to Tchaikovsky on the composer’s roster. Many of the houses have been given enhanced digital portraits as part of Apple’s efforts to make them more realistic, with Hildegard habitually shown with a penetrating gaze.)

Hildegard’s music can easily get lost in the chaos of streaming. But in the world of Apple, it takes on new life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/02/arts/music/apple-music-classical-streaming.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related