LONGi Chairman Calls for Global Cooperation to Accelerate Energy Transition at Boao Forum





LONGi Chairman Zhong Baoshen Speaks at Bo’ao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, Zhong Says Renewable Energy Development is Key to Global Energy Equity

XI’AN, China, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference was held from March 28-30 in Hainan province in southern China. Development cooperation in the midst of challenges”.

Mr. Zhong Baoshen, chairman of LONGi Green Energy Technology, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, spoke at the forum “Global Energy Supply Shock” during the annual conference to promote international energy cooperation and global energy transition. Shared LONGi’s vision and solutions to promote.

Mr. Zhong reiterated the theme of this year’s BFA Annual Conference, emphasizing the need for cooperation and solidarity to overcome the growing challenges. “An open and inclusive attitude is key to the global energy transition, requiring global cooperation and free trade,” he said.

During the discussion, Mr. Zhong joined other panelists, including Ernie Thrasher, Director of Xcoal Energy & Resources. Denis Depoux, Global Managing Director, Roland Berger. Gianni Di Giovanni, Chairman and EVP of Eni China BV and Jol RUET, President of Bridge Tank.

Zhong said the world is trying to strike a balance between energy security and the decarbonization process. “By 2022, geopolitical conflicts will have a significant impact on global energy supplies, and many countries recognize the resilience of renewable energy.” increase.

Zhong went on to say that innovations in the photovoltaic industry have provided resilient solutions. “The global distribution of sunlight is more balanced, equitable, and essentially accessible to all than conventional energy.” It will help improve self-reliance and increase global synergies in the future,” he said.

Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG7) is essential for the world to achieve all of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and move towards a better and more sustainable future. The continued decline in clean energy costs is the cornerstone of global energy equity.

Mr Zhong said the challenges of climate change and drastic cost reductions in renewable energy solutions are driving the energy transition. “Thanks to innovative technologies, we are able to reduce the cost of the global green energy transition by enjoying cheaper green energy in a cleaner environment with lower carbon emissions. , LONGi has invested more than US$2 billion in photovoltaic power generation, research and development to further reduce the cost of solar energy and innovate new application scenarios for PV products.”

According to statistics, the newly installed solar PV capacity in the European Union in 2022 was 41.4GW. Wind and solar power have replaced natural gas as the main source of power generation in Europe. By 2022, the global installed capacity of solar power will exceed 1000GW. Solar power has become the cheapest source of electricity in many countries around the world. In some regions, the cost of solar power has dropped to 1.5 cents per kWh.

LONGi and Center Int jointly upgraded the main venue of Bo’ao Forum for Asia, installing BIPV or building-integrated PV products on the roof of the building.

The integration of BIPV solutions such as PV glass and PV parking has enabled the Bo’ao Forum for Asia to adopt a more sustainable approach in hosting future annual events. On Hainan Island in Southern China, his BIPV roof on the island can generate over 5 million kWh of green power annually.

