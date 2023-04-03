



Semiconductors are the microchips that combine to form the brains and nervous systems of every major electronic device, from blenders to Artemis rockets. While Canada’s domestic technology sector has exploded in recent decades, domestic semiconductor manufacturing has not kept pace.

In 2023, there is a slim chance of becoming a global technology leader with a strong interest in the critical semiconductor industry. Otherwise, Greentech, Lifehis science, transportation and software sectors will be at the mercy of his foreign chip suppliers.

It fell further behind this month when one of Canada’s semiconductor success stories, GaN Systems, was sold to German chip giant Infineon Technologies for nearly $1 billion. Had policy makers, business leaders and innovation strategists worked together more effectively to create a thriving ecosystem of chip makers, GaN could have grown into a global giant while remaining Canadian owned.

In short, existing and future Canadian semiconductor manufacturers need what the Council of Innovators of Canada calls for a clear roadmap to mobilize the industrial base. If we don’t do it now, this vital tech sector risks becoming yet another branch factory, where profits and economic gains flow to foreign giants rather than our own communities.

The city of Markham, of which I am mayor, is home to ventureLAB, Canada’s only semiconductor startup incubator and the nation’s largest cluster of semiconductor R&D companies. This is a great example of how success can be achieved by working together. But the opportunities lie far beyond Markham. Part of our strategy is to expand our chip research and manufacturing capabilities across Canada to become an exporter, creating thousands of high-paying career-path jobs.

The first step is to address weaknesses in your supply chain. This will allow future access to various materials needed to build and improve chips in Canada. Short supply of semiconductors was the main reason auto consumers turned to empty dealerships last year, not to mention shortages of other electronics and consumer goods. These supply he chain issues appear to be resolved for now, but we cannot risk depleting them again in the future.

One example is the Project Arrow, a concept electric vehicle that was unveiled in January and is built almost entirely in Canada using domestic auto parts and suppliers. Arrow is a major achievement that could set fire to his EV manufacturing industry in the country. But while more than 97% of Arrow’s parts were made in Canada, there was one exception. Critical semiconductor chips had to be imported.

Another key element is a collaborative and targeted industrial policy that encourages measures to bring chip manufacturing back here. Such policies require investments to strengthen infrastructure, education, R&D, and start-up ventures. For example, at Markham, we have built a model environment for technology companies and other stakeholders to solve problems and support innovation. This has created a next-generation hardware company at ventureLAB.

Last year, the United States passed a massive aid package and blueprints to encourage semiconductor research and manufacturing in the CHIPS and Science Act. The $280 billion US commitment is specific, targeted, and designed to lure manufacturing from abroad. Canada needs its own version at the federal level.

Finally, coordination with all levels of government and industry is required to ensure that these investments are producing the intended results. The strategic goal is to ensure that the benefits of these investments remain in Canada through domestic growth, supply chain improvements, R&D and talent recruitment and do not leak across borders.

Building the semiconductor industry is as critical to future economic security as the energy and agri-food sectors. All Canadians can share in the promise and benefits of having a manufacturing base here and driving chip innovation. All tools are readily available, including access to rare earth raw materials. It’s time to use them properly and purposefully.

For Canada to become the global technology powerhouse it truly aspires to be, we must work together toward the strategic goal of bringing more semiconductor research and manufacturing to Canada. That’s the only way we can ensure a secure supply of our great innovations. We can no longer set foot in other parts of the world.

Frank Scarpitti is Mayor of Markham.

