Amid AI hype, tech companies are taking a step back from the metaverse : NPR





The tech world is mad about the possibilities of artificial intelligence, but what about Meta’s plans for the Metaverse? Some big companies have already scaled back their plans.

AYESHA RASCOE, Hosted by:

Artificial Intelligence is all the rage right now, but the Metaverse is less so. Companies are shrinking their metaverse projects. And last week, Disney and Microsoft announced they were scrapping some of their efforts. Even Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, appears to be dialing back. NPR’s Dara Kerr investigated why and is now on board. Welcome to our program.

DARA KERR, BYLINE: Hello.

RASCOE: Let’s start with Meta. Because it was renamed to show that the Metaverse is going to be everything. So does it look like a bad bet now?

KERR: Well, it wasn’t until late 2021 that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his vision for the Metaverse. His plans included not only renaming Facebook to Meta, but also presenting the idea of ​​this alternate world in which he believed humans would interact with cartoon-like avatars in the future. rice field. It’s basically a set of immersive online worlds where you can shoot hoops with your friends, buy real estate, and visit his gallery of art. There was some skepticism at the time. The idea has not been adopted in practice. The Forrester analyst spoke with Mike Proulx and loved his explanation.

MIKE PROULX: We thought 2022 would be the year of the metaverse hype. And he has a virtual metaverse hangover in 2023.

KERR: Proulx said his data shows that people are still not too excited about the metaverse concept, and instead crave real physical connections.

Lascaux: Yes. You know, it seems like everything in a pandemic – people still want to go out and touch each other. So does it really look like Meta is going to abandon that plan?

KERR: Yeah, so Meta has adjusted its metaverse rhetoric a bit. Also, in recent layoffs, several of the employees who were laid off were from the Metaverse division. But in its final earnings call in February, Mark Zuckerberg revealed he still has big ambitions for the Metaverse. And we are seeing that plan in action. For example, just this week Meta ran an ad about the Metaverse on Hulu. But what’s interesting is that instead of laying out this futuristic world we could all hang out in, the ads talk about how the Metaverse could help us in our real world.

(Ad soundbite)

UNIDENTIFIED: And the woolly mammoth is still extinct, but that doesn’t mean students can’t go on excursions to visit mammoths. The metaverse may be virtual, but the impact will be real .

RASCOE: So Meta is also working at this point on the latest innovation that’s getting a lot of hype right now: AI. But will the entry into AI get in the way of AI’s vision for the Metaverse?

Unidentified Person: No. Zuckerberg actually said it matches his Metaverse plans. He said Meta plans to use his AI to build the Metaverse. This supercomputer under development by the company will make that possible. Zuckerberg says computers use trillions of real-world examples to create this virtual metaverse. But one of the problems with the metaverse, he said, is that people have to buy hardware. They need virtual reality headsets. And that can be a major obstacle to adoption. I don’t have one of those headsets. They cost hundreds of dollars. But from what I’ve heard from those who do, the Metaverse now seems to be an empty dead zone. This is from The Wall Street Journal. It’s called Hot Girl Summer Rooftop Pool. And apparently, it’s empty now. And Macy’s virtual Thanksgiving parade sounded kind of sad. in the meantime…

RASCOE: Oh my god. This sounds really, really depressing (laughs).

Kerr: I know. know. Just all gray – yeah. Meanwhile, every headline is being eaten up by AI and ChatGPT and what they can do, like write poetry in his Whitman style, pass the SAT, or ponder the meaning of life. increase. Forrester analyst Proulx says the metaverse is a long-term strategy, so it will take some time, but AI will soon have all these short-term, real-world, practical uses. In essence, it seems we humans are not yet ready to live in another reality. Instead, we want to stay in this world where AI is changing our actual lives. I am thinking.

RASCOE: Well, let’s see how it goes. Dara Kerr from NPR. Thank you for your participation.

Kerr: Yeah. thank you.

