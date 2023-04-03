AI is taking over the world, but I’m not ready





I feel like I’m at a crossroads. Some urge us to follow all the recent advances in AI and large-scale language models like ChatGPT, while others stubbornly remain in place and refuse to move. I imagine this is how my parents must have felt when computers and smartphones began to rule the world, overwhelmed and fearing a future where they would become obsolete. And it will be too late to catch up. Because AI is rapidly and surely taking over the world, and I’m not ready for it.

A quick look at my For You Twitter tab today shows that I don’t know how many threads are from the account (I’m not sure if they’re real people anymore!). , another ground-breaking text-to-video or music or other media generator, a GPT plugin or integration that automates many important daily tasks and generates money, plus a huge number of new and innovative AI services. And so on.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Even Adobe, notoriously slow, has embarked on a new Firefly-generated AI, and Google has hit the gas with Bard. And no one can stop talking about Microsoft announcing one new AI service virtually every week. If you’re still thinking about Bing Chat and ChatGPT, you’re a few weeks behind on Bing Image Creator, Microsoft Copilot, and Loop.

And suddenly the Pope is wearing Balenciaga?

Yes, I sound like an old man yelling into the clouds, but can I admit that I need a breather? it’s different. And it’s nothing like how I felt when the youngster started using his Snapchat and TikTok while sticking to YouTube and Twitter like a true millennial. Nothing like that, because it’s not just innovation. Its every day, no, every hour, and its frenetic innovation.She at her 2 Fast 2 Furious speed, JARVIS well, at JARVIS speed

This is more than just innovation. It’s a feverish innovation every day, every hour. It is impossible to catch up.

Previous innovations took years to develop and spread. With AI, it feels like you can’t afford to adopt slowly. I can’t realistically spend all my time on it, but it barely scratches the surface, just checking developments and testing a few tools during off-hours. is expanded to I can’t imagine what people who don’t do tech-focused jobs are thinking right now, either because they’re not fully aware of AI’s potential, or because they’re thinking of another Blockchain-NFT-Web3Metaverse craze. You may not care.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

But AI with natural language processing is different. Obviously yes. The past few decades have seen a tectonic shift in computing and a paradigm shift far beyond graphical interfaces: web, touch, smartphones, or apps and services. I grew up in a world where the Gameboy was considered a technological marvel, and my parents didn’t help me, so I had to teach myself all about computing after mIRC. Given my personal situation, I’d like to think I did it all well, but I feel ill-equipped to handle this impending change.

We are ill-equipped to deal with a world where AI-generated content is ubiquitous.

Maybe it’s my personal journey that makes me afraid of this AI future. I don’t think we were well-equipped to detect the ever-evolving AI images and videos, and we don’t have the right sources and fact-checking tools. Spam and phishing can quickly become indistinguishable from genuine messages, and our best users can become addicted to them. Millions that can quickly become non-essential There is no policy that guarantees employment for many people. And it’s I, Robot fulfilling his The Matrix scenario, without mentioning a possible end of the world.

I know I rambling, but hey, my aunt still forwards me obvious spam messages and asks me if she should trust them. How can I expect her to handle AI-generated videos when even I can barely tell the difference?

I don’t know how to end this article. This is an ongoing conversation in my head and I’m sure more and more aspects of it will become apparent over time. Do you spend your time learning all the tricks in the book to get the most out of it? Or do you adopt technology while still paralyzed by its overwhelming power and unpredictable consequences? Staring at a screen as more and more? I’m too old to do the former, too young to embrace the latter.

What do you think of this whole AI revolution?

66 votes

It’s just empty hype.

9%

Fun and harmless.

3%

We have already integrated one or more AI tools into our daily workflows.

36%

It’s overwhelming and paralyzing.

38%

Other; let me know in the comments.

9%

I’m not sure what this means.

Five%

comment

