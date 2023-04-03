University of the Midlands Creates 250 Million Tech Investment Vehicles





Eight Midland universities have launched a 250 million investment vehicle to fund companies spun out of their research. The UK is looking to use scientific and technological advances to boost growth in the region.

Midlands Innovation, a group of institutions including Loughborough University, Birmingham University and Warwick University, launched Midlands Mindforge on Monday with the aim of providing investment and support to early-stage technology businesses in the region.

The launch reflects the university’s shift towards research and commercialization of local economic strategies as the government looks to the sector as a growth engine to drive upgrades and productivity gains. doing.

In last month’s budget, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt announced the creation of 12 low-tax investment zones, centered around universities. Each of these zones will receive him 80 million in the form of tax incentives and his five-year investment.

Mindforge takes its cues from similar university investment vehicles such as Northern Gritstone, created by the Universities of Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield. So far, he’s raised $215 million to build what he hopes will become an innovation hub in the north.

Professor Trevor McMillan, chair of the Midlands Innovation Board and co-founder of Keele University, said the vehicle will build breakthrough businesses, create highly skilled jobs and drive growth. He said it would be a catalyst.

Loughborough University. The launch reflects a shift between research institutes and the commercialization of regional economic strategies

By fostering an environment in which graduate students and researchers with commercial ideas can benefit from early access to investment, McMillan said, it can create opportunities for people, places and partnerships to thrive. Stated.

The vehicle will target companies in fields such as AI and clean tech based on university-level research and will fund critical early stages of development that are often overlooked by traditional investors.

It plans to raise $250 million from corporate partners, institutional investors and individuals. Midlands now accounts for 15% of high-growth SMEs, but attracts his 5% of investment value.

Science Minister George Freeman has said there is an urgent need to commercialize UK science and technology.Our government is increasing public research and development in the UK to a record £20bn a year. So key is private funding to help spin out and scale up, he said.

Investment vehicles could play a key role in improving access to capital, said Henry Hallwood, an analyst at consulting firm Beauhurst.

But a closer relationship with funding vehicles could give universities more power over which companies received funding and the terms academic institutions imposed on startup founders, he added. rice field.

The work of investment vehicles such as Mindforge will be separate, but complementary to the government’s investment zone policy, Hallwood added. The former supports entrepreneurship by providing capital to companies, while investment zones give incentives for companies to stay in the area after establishment.

These are two completely different means that can lead to the same result.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said the investment vehicle will support his mission to drive the region’s recovery and create quality jobs and sustainable economic growth.

