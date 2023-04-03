ensure America wins the tech race against China





The United States is in danger of losing out to China in the technology race.

Two weeks ago, the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy (ASPI) revealed that China leads the United States in R&D in 37 of 44 critical or emerging technologies across key areas such as defense, space and satellites. issued an astonishing report to Intelligence (AI), Energy, Environment, Biotechnology, Advanced Materials, Robotics, Quantum Computing. The findings, the result of a year-long initiative in which ASPI examined his 2.2 million data points, are the clearest example to date of China’s efforts to establish itself as a global leader in science and technology. provide one of the

It is among a collection of recent studies published in the last few years that document China’s technological innovation and R&D progress.

In December 2021, the Harvard University Belfast Center warned that China was overtaking the United States in high-tech manufacturing and 5G, and could soon overtake it in quantum computing. China is poised to overtake the United States as the world leader in AI by her 2030, according to a National Security Commission study on artificial intelligence. Today, it surpasses the United States in total innovation output and has already established itself as a world leader in the implementation of major cutting-edge technologies.

The literature, coupled with increasingly frequent testimony from industry leaders, dignitaries, and military brass, presents a clear and concerning picture. In short, China is beating the United States in the race to develop the innovative technologies of the future. These next-generation technologies such as AI, quantum computing and biotechnology will fundamentally upend virtually every aspect of society. And whichever country develops first will enjoy decades of unparalleled economic and geopolitical advantage.

If China succeeds in winning the technology race, it will capture trillions of dollars in economic value and make the world increasingly dependent on its technology and supply chains, a critical threat to the national security of the United States and its allies. ensure military superiority. .

Thankfully, this result is far from a foregone conclusion. We still have time to tell the propensity for entrepreneurship and innovation that helped make America the wealthiest and most powerful nation in world history. But that will require a concerted effort, the same measure of collective focus and strategic thinking that we have rallied to in the past to respond to other major threats in our nations.

The establishment of a new Select Committee in the US House of Representatives on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is certainly a step in the right direction. Both Chairman Mike Gallagher (WI-8) and Ranking His Member Rajakrishnamooti (IL-08) are serious MPs with a clear understanding of the challenges before us.

America’s elected leaders have a responsibility to lead. That’s why Congress is pushing a proposal to handcuff innovators with nasty new regulations that determine how tech companies can compete, who they can compete with, and how their products perform. I’m perplexed to see

This is the wrong approach.

America’s private technology companies play a vital role in driving innovation. In fact, six of America’s largest tech companies invest more in research and development each year than the entire Pentagon. It is therefore imperative that legislators focus on enacting policies that foster innovation, ensuring the runway needed for the brightest minds in the public and private sectors to pioneer tomorrow’s cutting-edge breakthroughs.

A recent report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and other authoritative bodies should serve as a wake-up call. For more than 80 years, the United States has been the world leader in technology development and innovation. But now that superiority is under attack by a determined enemy with resources and determination to overtake us. must be avoided.

Former US Senators Saxby Chambliss (R-Ga.) and Kent Conrad (DN.D.) are co-chairs of the American Edge Projects Economic Advisory Board.

Image: Shutterstock.

