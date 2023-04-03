Israel sees worst tech quarter in years, partly due to reforms





The government’s controversial judicial reforms could have its first significant impact on Israel’s tech sector, according to a new report from the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute.

In the first quarter of 2023, Israeli tech investments totaled $1.7 billion, the lowest quarterly figure since 2018 and the latest in a downtrend from the industry’s record year of 2021. SNPI reported.

This trend is very likely more than a return to averages following the success of the tech industry in 2021, when Israeli tech investment averaged about $8.7 billion. per quarter, according to SNPI CEO Uri Gabai.

“$8.7 billion. It seems like an outlier per quarter and I didn’t expect it to be stable at that level,” he said. “But Israeli high-tech [sector] It should be about $18 billion. According to the long-term trend of VC, one year [venture-capital] investment. Roughly $4.5 billion. Quarterly. If you only have one-third of that, something is definitely going on. ”

Gabai suggested that the decline in investment can be broken down into two main factors.

Investment Graph (Credit: INGIMAGE) Political Turmoil Over Government Judicial Reform

The first is the global recession that has affected tech around the world, he said, adding, “We’ve definitely seen a global recession in the last six or seven quarters.” rice field.

A second factor in the high-tech turmoil unique to Israel is the political turmoil surrounding the government’s proposed judicial reforms, which has sparked a great deal of controversy, at least in part due to the expected negative impact on the Israeli economy. Mr. Gabbai said.

Critics of the overhaul — a group that includes hundreds of economists, Nobel laureates, researchers, tech executives, and others in Israel and around the world — have argued that by weakening the system of checks and balances within Israel’s political system, Yes – this country called ‘reform’ may lead to investor hesitation as it will make the country a less reliable investment destination.

Credit rating agencies such as S&P, JP Morgan and Moody’s have expressed concerns to investors about the potential adverse effects of the reforms on the Israeli economy. If investors have already started to sober up, the tech sector could suffer big losses on funding once the overhaul takes place. That could lead to a flight of the sector to other countries where investors feel safer to invest their money.

According to Gabai, it is still too early to say with certainty how much of the decline of the startup nation is due to negative perceptions of judicial reform across the global investment community.

It’s still clear it’s doing something, he said, and it’s not a good thing.

“In the last quarter, we’ve seen Silicon Valley trend changing in what seems to be an uptrend first quarter,” Gabai said. “But London is still on the same negative trajectory, which means that as a researcher it’s very difficult to separate the effects of the global recession from what’s happening locally in Israel. ”

“However, it is clear that political instability has not had a positive impact on investments in Israeli high-tech or Israeli start-ups,” he said. “That’s what I’m most concerned about. Not just $1.7 billion. Data points. Worrying trends. I’ll definitely return to optimism once the political unrest subsides next week.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/tech-and-start-ups/article-736158 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related