Don Robotham | Holistic Approach to Development | Commentary





In my previous column, I pointed out that development is not only about enhancing human capabilities, as defined by the great Nobel Prize-winning Indian economist Amartya Sen, but also about transforming the structure of production. bottom. It will remain a low- or middle-income person stuck in a low-skill trap forever.

One of the biggest mistakes we can make is limiting this impulse to technological change to a narrow technocratic vision. Approaching it this way will fail. We must take a holistic approach. The humanities express the values ​​that we want to uphold. They are essential in their own right, especially in history and literature. Technological transformation relies heavily on the humanities. This is really ‘applied creativity’, to enhance the natural creativity of the Jamaican people. Creativity in music, sports, poetry, fiction, and painting are important expressions of our general creativity. Despite what Auden wrote, the poem brings a lot. Creativity is fungible, and if we stifle artistic creativity and individual freedom, then technological creativity will also disappear.

Need for advanced technology

This is especially true for us in Jamaica. The hallmark of Jamaica is the unique natural attributes of many products such as coconut oil, Jamaican black castor oil, Scotch Bonnet pepper, ginger, mango, rum, coffee, and Jamaican music, as well as the unique characteristics of the Jamaican people. Qualities. But simply continuing to export these as raw products or semi-processed ‘mash’ or ‘raw services’ will allow other economies doing research and product innovation, processing and packaging to gain added value. , not us. Therefore, their income increases, not ours.

As The Gleaner pointed out with respect to coffee, research in this area is progressing rapidly in Japan, so there will be added value. This kind of research is complicated. Because while we want to innovate new products, processes and packaging, we don’t want to lose the unique characteristics that make our products attractive.

Much of our development has to take place in technologically sophisticated small-scale manufacturing and agriculture. Although not unique to Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Asia and Italy have a lot of experience with small-scale innovation. Goal 9 (Industrial Policy) of the UN Sustainable Development 2030 Agenda mysteriously excludes his SIDS from the need for industrial policy!So an independent study that takes into account our uniqueness becomes essential.

The same goes for the environment. What I have in mind is not to rush blindly into technology-driven development. On the contrary, I am talking about low-carbon/carbon-free “green” development. We need to better understand the nature of our environment and devise our own ways of reconciling development and climate change.

As for human rights, this is such an important subject that it deserves a separate column. Without respecting individual rights and strengthening the human rights framework, there can be no development in the sense proposed here. We have a punitive notion of law, conflating revenge with justice. Again, human rights are values ​​in themselves. Given our history, the value of individual freedom is deeply ingrained. But there are also authoritarian traditions that threaten these hard-won freedoms.

The point of transforming our production system is not to develop a materialistic society where the minority enjoys “prosperity” and oppresses the majority. It is about liberating people from the daily hustle and bustle of demanding basic necessities so that individuals, regardless of color, class, gender or sexual orientation, can develop their better selves while being treated with the highest respect. If, in the process, these core values ​​are sidelined under the name of “discipline” or “law and order” or other such canards, then the technological transformation is utterly meaningless. is. Repression destroys our individual psyches and halts innovation.

Current spending on technology transfer is token and does not focus on groundbreaking research or transformation. Nor will it fundamentally refocus institutional structures to center on industrial policy, as the Biden administration has done in the United States. Despite being the most dynamic part of the world economy, diplomatic representation in Asia remains weak.

premature decoupling

Technological innovation is our core mission, but the transfer of existing technology is very important. Our large companies are medium-sized by world standards and play an important role in this sector. Still, the number of people diversifying away from Jamaica is staggering. This “diversification” is similar to decoupling. They “link” to global value chains, but not to transform Jamaica’s technological landscape. As long as their activities are innovative, they will remain outside Jamaica. So in addition to premature de-industrialization, we may also be experiencing “premature decoupling”.

Large companies should be encouraged by the government to conduct research and development (R&D) in Jamaica to benefit from the added value and strengthen domestic technological capabilities. In fact, one of the objectives of any overseas acquisition should be to transfer foreign technology back to Jamaica. JAMPRO should be repurposed to help businesses identify opportunities abroad, provided it leads to strengthening his R&D capabilities and ‘linking back’ locally.

Weak R&D infrastructure

Jamaica and the Caribbean have weak R&D infrastructure. We have to develop strong ones. The higher education system is strategically positioned as a single integrated intellectual ecosystem with relatively specialized roles of Universities of Technology (UTech), University of the West Indies (UWI), Northern Caribbean and other private institutions. should be approached. Certain interdisciplinary fields require collaboration across institutional boundaries. I can’t afford to have a separate third silo.

UWI needs to do more basic research related to the Scientific Research Council, and UTech needs to do more research on the applied side. Both need to become hubs of interdisciplinary research centers that work closely with each other and with companies and production processes.

UTech must return to its original mission, but it is not enough. In collaboration with similar institutions, it should become the center of technology research for the entire Caribbean region. Also, all higher education institutions should “link back” to high schools (especially technical high schools), and high schools should link with elementary schools and work together to raise the bar above and below the ecosystem. Northern Caribbean countries are already doing this with their HEART programs. We have a massive upskilling program, a kind of his JAMAL-HEART, that seeks to upskill hundreds of thousands of Jamaicans, including thousands in the informal sector, in a relatively short period of time. Development should be seriously considered. .

These measures I am proposing will take time to come to fruition. The decline of technical knowledge in society is widespread and deep, but don’t fool yourself into thinking it’s easy. But if pursued consistently and determinedly, it will offer us a chance to break out of the current stagnation.

n Don Robotham is a professor of anthropology and founding director of the Advanced Research Consortium at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. He was Vice President for Graduate Studies and Research at UWI. Send feedback to drobotham@gmail.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/commentary/20230402/don-robotham-holistic-approach-development The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related