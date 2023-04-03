Writer Rebecca Fannin talks tech growth in the Midwest in new book





Margaret Quam | Special to the Columbus Expedition

Tech journalist Rebecca Fannin has been covering Silicon Valley and China for years, but has recently turned her attention home.

Her new book, Silicon Heartland: Transforming the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt, covers the Midwest’s ongoing evolution from the Rust Belt to a more tech-centric economy.

Fannin, who now lives in New York, grew up in Lancaster, Ohio, and will be back there Wednesday for free talks, book sales, and conversations with Lancaster Mayor David Scheffler at the main building of the Fairfield County District Library. is.

Q: How did you decide to switch from writing about China to writing about the region?

Rebecca Fannin: My new book also has Chinese elements. Heartland’s rise also has to do with competition from China, where the US is investing more in technology. Intel factories have a lot of federal money and the semiconductor race continues. When COVID hit I couldn’t go to China anymore. has pivoted. We did 2 really long road trips through Heartland during COVID when everyone was available unlike today, when we barely had contact with anyone! It’s been about 6 months since I started traveling while doing the interview.

Q. Many of you have just done Zoom interviews in 2020. What do you think are the benefits of going on tour?

Fannin: Nothing beats seeing things in person. You find something and you think, “Oh, I have to follow that.” Zoom doesn’t let you see poverty up close. You can’t see much diversity. It gave me a big boost to tell this story from a personal angle. Also, I’m from the area, so I understand that.

Heartland Hub: Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says, “We are excited to launch Silicon Heartland in Ohio.”

Q. What are the major differences between Heartland and the East or West Coast?

Fannin: I think it’s more family oriented in the Midwest. People put family first. They leave work at 5pm or he at 6pm. As I’ve seen in Silicon Valley and China, they don’t work until 9pm or 10pm or midnight. Family and religion are very important in the Midwest, and the people have real qualities, a kind of grit and determination that you don’t often find on the coast.

Q. What are the strengths and weaknesses of those qualities?

Fannin: Perhaps in the long run they’re in an advantage, but Heartland needs some of the attributes that I think worked in Silicon Valley. For example, more confidence. more assertive. Like Silicon Valley, we still don’t have enough heroes to look up to.

Q. In your book, you mentioned that Heartland is much larger than Silicon Valley. What impact do you think that will have on innovation here?

Fannin: I think it’s detrimental to the region. Requires a central hub. I think Columbus is the closest. Columbus is now booming in most of the inner city, with new economic growth from big corporations, venture capital, OSU, the research industry, Intel and others.

Q. How did you define the core of the book?

Fannin: I tried to go to the hardest places, hit hardest by the decline of the Rust Belt, the decline of the old industrial economy. Columbus was less affected by the decline of the hardware industry. It has always been the capital of service. This story doesn’t extend to Iowa or any other agricultural state. They don’t really play this tech game much. It centers around the Great Lakes states, followed by Appalachia in Kentucky and West Virginia sharing some aspects of the recovery.

Inter one year later: filling the last belt. Ohio’s future is changing before our eyesIntel VP

Q. What changes have you noticed since you stopped actively working on books?

Fannin: Many of the same trends continue, but with a new angle. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank is one of them. That could be a plus for Heartland, as people will be leaving Silicon Valley, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs. They had already retired and worked from home because of the pandemic, but now Silicon Valley has layoffs and people have to go where the job is. Businesses may want to move to a location with a lower cost of living.

Q. Is there anything else you would like to add?

Fannin: Writing this book was a bit of a homecoming for me. Been away for years, just came back on vacation. One thing that surprised me was that he missed the recession by retiring. I left for other reasons I just needed to get away but it was wise. Of course I miss picking blackberries and having a garden and the familiarity of it all. Columbus has changed a lot since I grew up. We used to call it Cowtown, but that was a long time ago. It’s more diverse now.

at a glance

Rebecca Fannin will speak Wednesday at 5:00 pm at the Fairfield County District Library, 219 N. Broad St., Lancaster. Admission is free, but advance registration is required. (fcdlibrary.org)

